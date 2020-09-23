Hwy 23 intersection becomes ‘All-Way STOP’ east of St. Cloud at Hwy 95/15th Street NE week of Sept. 28 (Sept. 23, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Those who travel on Highway 23 between St. Cloud and Foley should be prepared to stop as they approach a temporary ‘All-Way STOP’ at the signalized intersection of Highway 23/Highway 95/15th Street NE the week of Sept. 28.

Crews will install a new signal system, which is estimated to take a week to complete.

Watch for road signs and be prepared to stop at-or-before the intersection. Allow yourself extra time to get to your destination or consider other routes. Be alert to workers and equipment at the intersection.

The signal system is part of a larger $3.8 million Highway 23 project underway between Benton County Road 1 and Highway 95 east of St. Cloud. Motorists can expect single-lane closures and reduced speeds on both directions of Highway 23 through October.

When complete, the project will provide a smoother ride, improve access and safety along four miles of Highway 23. For more project information, visit the web at mndot.gov/d3/projects/h23stc/ or contact Josh Daniel, construction project manager, at joshua.daniel@state.mn.us or 320-293-2946.

For real-time travel information on Highway 23, visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

