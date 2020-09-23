Cover image of graphene report PreScouter Logo

New report details the current status of graphene production and profiles 18 companies developing graphene or graphene-based products

Though graphene production didn't scale-up as fast as expected 5 years ago, graphene still represents a breakthrough material that will undoubtedly find more commercial applications in years to come.” — Marija Jovic, PreScouter Technical Director

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PreScouter, a Chicago-based research intelligence firm has released a detailed report that profiles the current status of graphene production in 2020. With the graphene market expected to pass $1B by 2027 at a CAGR of 38.7%, PreScouter examined the graphene landscape, identifying companies that produce or are very close to commercially producing graphene and graphene-based products.

Dr. Marija Jovic, co-author and Technical Director of PreScouter’s Materials and Chemicals practice sees that, "Although graphene production didn't scale-up as fast as expected five years ago, graphene still represents a breakthrough material that will undoubtedly find more and more commercial applications in years to come, therefore should be monitored closely for its capability to disrupt the market.”

In order to understand the current status of graphene production, the report identifies 18 players in the graphene production field, their geographical distribution and detailed product offerings. The report also looks into recent developments and identifies which are commercially available and their applications. The research team collected and analyzed the information from the public domain of the companies and their products and processes. Many of these companies are concentrated in Canada, Australia and the UK.

“Some of the companies we profiled, most notably Applied Graphene Materials, First Graphene, and XG Sciences, have successfully embedded graphene into commercially available products ranging from sportsgear to coatings that greatly benefit the consumer,” comments Dr. Karolis Vilcinskas, polymer expert and co-author of the report. Undoubtedly, as graphene production capacity increases, a wider range of functional graphene-enhanced products will become available to both businesses and ordinary consumers concludes Dr. Vilcinskas.

About PreScouter: PreScouter is an innovation consulting firm that provides actionable research intelligence to corporate decision makers. We act as an extension to your in-house research and business teams in order to provide you with a holistic view of trends, technologies, and markets. Our model leverages networks including 3,000+ Industrial Subject Matter Experts, PhD analysts, CROs, Artificial Intelligence firms to successfully solve both strategic and tactical challenges. PreScouter’s growing list of 500+ clients includes Netflix, Coca-Cola, BAE Systems, Whirlpool, and Volvo. For more info, please visit www.prescouter.com.