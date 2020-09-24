The Adventurous in a Covid Summer Win Big in Alaska

Fishing in Alaska for King Salmon, Pacific Halibut, ling cod and more makes social distancing easy, beautiful and could win $$$ in Waterfall Resort Alaska's King of King Salmon Tournament. Jerzy Poprawa King of King Salmon Tournament 2020 season winner with his 46.4 lb chinook landed July 28. Cary Wyatt wins King of the Day and the season-end drawing for $10,000 in Waterfall Resort Alaska's 2020 King of King Salmon Tournament.

Despite Covid challenges keeping many home this summer, Waterfall Resort Alaska's fishing tournament, one of the largest in Alaska, produced very lucky winners.

Like the Wall Street Journal article, "Alaska built one of the most comprehensive Covid-19 testing operations in the U.S.," at Waterfall, we provided a safe, fun, sport fishing adventure for guests.” — Steve Cockrell, General Manager

KETCHIKAN, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the challenges of Covid keeping many people at home this summer, Waterfall Resort Alaska, on remote Prince Wales island in the archipelago of islands making up the Inside Passage of Southeast Alaska, stayed open for their summer fishing season. The result? Their annual King of King Salmon Tournament, one of the largest in Alaska, produced some very lucky winners:

• Jerzy Poprawa, Scottsdale, AZ - $10,000 winner of the Tournament for largest king salmon of the season (46.4 lbs)

• Cary Wyatt, Ponca City, OK - $10,000 winner of the season-end Tournament drawing

• John Centner, Houston, TX - $2500 winner for July Silver Salmon of the Month (10.8 lbs)

• Ian Gibson, Santa Ana, CA - $2500 winner for August Silver Salmon of the Month (11 lbs)

“Like the Wall Street Journal article recently published about Alaska building one of the most comprehensive Covid-19 testing operations in the U.S., here at Waterfall, we were determined to provide a seamless and safe sport fishing adventure for our guests,” shares Steve Cockrell, General Manager for Waterfall Resort Alaska. “So, we were very happy to see consistently big salmon being caught this season by our guests, bigger overall than several prior years. The silvers continued to come in strong, too.”

Four of the five King Salmon of the Week, each winning their victors a return trip to Waterfall Resort, were well into the 40-pound range:

• July 18 - Bob Britt Senior of Vancouver, WA (42.1 lbs)

• July 21 - Mark Burch of Signal Hills, CA (42.2 lbs)

• July 28 - Jerzy Poprawa of Scottsdale, AZ and winner for the season (46.4lbs)

• August 2 - Jason Perkins of Irvine, CA (45.6 lbs)

• August 12 - Greg Harrington of Edgewood, WA (32.4 lbs)

According to John Centner, winner of the July Silver Salmon and a guest for over 15 years, “Waterfall Resort never disappoints. Despite Covid, Waterfall made it easy and seamless, from getting tested prior to arriving in Alaska to guiding us to the fish. The staff and their excellent service have made each of our trips unforgettable!”

At Waterfall Resort Alaska, expert guides lead guests on daily fishing expeditions for king salmon (Chinook), silver salmon (coho), Pacific halibut, ling cod, rock fish, and more. Each day’s fishing ends with tournament ticket holders weighing their kings in hopes of winning “King of the Day.”

Tickets to enter the Tournament are an optional purchase for guests. The biggest King of the Day (KOD) of the entire season lands the angler the “King of Kings” title and the $10,000 cash prize. In addition, all daily winners qualify for the end-of-season Grand Prize drawing, this year also winning $10,000. Silver Salmon of the Month win $2500, and Weekly king salmon (KOD) winners each win a return trip to the resort.

The 2020 Waterfall Resort season and King of Kings Salmon Tournament ran July 12 to August 17. To book a stay and compete for the biggest catch next season, call 800-544-5125.

