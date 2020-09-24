HRMS Solutions Certified as a Great Place to Work for 5th Consecutive Year

Certified as a Great Place to Work for 5th Consecutive Year Employees at HRMS Solutions say it is a great place to work!

Esteemed Designation Repeatedly Recognizing HRMS’ Ongoing Ability to Provide an Outstanding Workplace and Culture

Earning the certification consistently over the last 5 years is evidence that we are doing the right things. It solidifies that our culture and business philosophy are indeed working.” — Mike Maiorino, Founder and CEO

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HRMS Solutions, Inc. (HRMS), a human capital technology advisory, implementation and consulting services firm today announced it is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ for 2020 – and for the fifth consecutive year.

Certification is a significant achievement and is awarded to superior preforming companies. Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s rigorous, data-driven methodology, certification confirms that HRMS team members have a consistently positive experience and are highly satisfied with the firm.

“We are pleased and excited to be Great Place to Work-Certified™ again,” says Mike Maiorino, Founder and CEO of HRMS. “This distinguished designation reflects well on our company and our commitment to a culture of excellence. It recognizes our efforts to ensure our people have the tools and support they need to be productive, motivated, challenged and celebrated at HRMS. Earning the certification consistently over the last 5 years is evidence that we are doing the right things. It solidifies that our culture and business philosophy are indeed working.”

For more than seventeen years, HRMS has enabled businesses to better manage, empower and optimize their workforce with leading human capital and talent management solutions. Our success is based on our employee’s ability to exceed customer expectations through extraordinary service. It is critical we maintain a very positive, supportive culture in which our employees can learn, grow, and thrive.

This respected certification reflects HRMS’ ongoing commitment to provide a positive and engaging work atmosphere based on our core values and supports our mission to deliver an exceptional experience to our customers,” said Sandi Mundt, Marketing Director. “We strive to make the employee experience at HRMS a priority every day and it means a lot that our employees have reported a consistently positive experience with their coworkers, leadership, and with their jobs. This is important to us because we know that when our employees have a high-trust experience every day they are more productive, drive better business results and make a difference to our customers.”

“We congratulate HRMS, on their Certification,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”

About HRMS Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2003, HRMS is a human capital technology advisory, implementation and consulting services firm enabling mid-market companies throughout the U.S. and Canada to manage, empower, engage and optimize their workforce with leading HR, Payroll and Talent Management solutions.

As a selective group of experienced professionals and certified HR technology specialists, our mission is to serve as a trusted advisor to prospects and clients seeking new solutions to their human capital challenges. Our promise of integrity, objectivity and credibility ensures the absolute best experience when evaluating, acquiring and implementing people management solutions.

We believe in delivering successful projects the right way!

More information on HRMS’ services and solutions can be found here.



About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.