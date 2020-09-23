CALL TO ACTION: Deadlines Approach for Coastal Resilience Grants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sept. 23, 2020

~FY 2020-2021 Project Proposals Now Being Accepted for Review~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Coastal Management (FCMP) and Florida Resilient Coastlines (FRCP) announce they are accepting proposals for FY 2020-2021 resilience grants through Sept. 25 and Oct. 9, respectively.

Florida Coastal Management Grants

FCMP’s Coastal Partnership Initiative (CPI) makes federal funds available on a competitive basis to Florida’s 35 coastal communities, and all municipalities within those counties’ boundaries, that are required to include a coastal element in their comprehensive plans. Florida’s public colleges and universities, regional planning councils, national estuary programs and nonprofit groups also may apply for CPI funds if an eligible local government agrees to participate as a partner. Financial awards start at a minimum of $10,000 and range to $60,000 for construction projects, habitat restoration, invasive plant removal or land acquisition. For planning, design and coordination activities, awards range from $10,000 to $30,000.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 25, 2020, at 4 p.m.

The Coastal Partnership Initiative Grants webpage has complete information and submission requirements.

Florida Resilient Coastlines Grants

FRCP offers Resilience Planning Grants (RPG) and Resilience Implementation Grants (RIG) that are specifically designed to assist local governments with resilience planning and funding assistance to implement those plans.

RPGs provide financial assistance to aid cities and counties in promoting resilience planning, including complying with the “Peril of Flood” statute. The legislation requires coastal communities that have a coastal management element in their comprehensive plan to analyze the current and future effects of flooding from sea level rise, storm surge, precipitation and other sources.

RIGs assist coastal communities in implementing their adaptation and resilience plans by supporting nature-based options for erosion and flood control, including coral reef and mangrove restoration, elevating public structures, and projects specifically included in existing adaptation/resilience plans.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 9, 2020, at noon.

The FRCP Resilience Grants webpage has additional information and applications.