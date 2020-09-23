Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 24, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Ashtabula
City of Conneaut
Brown
Washington Township
Clinton
SRWW #2 Joint Fire District
Crawford
City of Bucyrus
Cuyahoga
City of Shaker Heights Transfer Station
Parma Public Housing Agency
Fairfield
Downtown Lancaster Special Improvement District
Village of West Rushville
Franklin
Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation
Ohio Office of Disciplinary Counsel
Ohio State Board of Psychology
Fulton
Fulton County
Hocking
Green Township
Huron
Huron County Landfill
Huron County Park District
Jefferson
Mt. Pleasant Township
Knox
Mid East Ohio Regional Council
Lake
Village of Madison
Lucas
City of Maumee
Reno Beach Howard Farms Conservancy District
Mahoning
Western Reserve Transit Authority
Medina
Medina County Combined General Health District
Muskingum
Perry Township
Village of New Concord
Portage
Franklin Township
Shelby
Shelby County
Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation
Summit
City of Cuyahoga Falls
Trumbull
Bloomfield Township
McKinley Memorial Library
Tuscarawas
Lawrence Township
Rush Township-Uhrichsville JEDD
Wayne
City of Rittman
Wood
Village of Bloomdale *
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
