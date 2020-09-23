Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 24, 2020

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

September 23, 2020                                                              

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 24, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Ashtabula

City of Conneaut

 

 Brown

Washington Township

 

 Clinton

SRWW #2 Joint Fire District

 

 Crawford

City of Bucyrus

 

 Cuyahoga

City of Shaker Heights Transfer Station

 

Parma Public Housing Agency

 

 Fairfield

Downtown Lancaster Special Improvement District

 

Village of West Rushville

 

 Franklin

Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation

 

Ohio Office of Disciplinary Counsel

 

Ohio State Board of Psychology

 

 Fulton

Fulton County

 

 Hocking

Green Township

 

 Huron

Huron County Landfill

 

Huron County Park District

 

 Jefferson

Mt. Pleasant Township

 

 Knox

Mid East Ohio Regional Council

 

 Lake

Village of Madison

 

 Lucas

City of Maumee

 

Reno Beach Howard Farms Conservancy District

 

 Mahoning

Western Reserve Transit Authority

 

 Medina

Medina County Combined General Health District

 

 Muskingum

Perry Township

 

Village of New Concord

 

 Portage

Franklin Township

 

 Shelby

Shelby County

 

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

 Summit

City of Cuyahoga Falls

 

 Trumbull

Bloomfield Township

 

McKinley Memorial Library

 

 Tuscarawas

Lawrence Township

 

Rush Township-Uhrichsville JEDD

 

 Wayne

City of Rittman

 

 Wood

Village of Bloomdale *

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

