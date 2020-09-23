For Immediate Release:

September 23, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 24, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Ashtabula City of Conneaut Brown Washington Township Clinton SRWW #2 Joint Fire District Crawford City of Bucyrus Cuyahoga City of Shaker Heights Transfer Station Parma Public Housing Agency Fairfield Downtown Lancaster Special Improvement District Village of West Rushville Franklin Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation Ohio Office of Disciplinary Counsel Ohio State Board of Psychology Fulton Fulton County Hocking Green Township Huron Huron County Landfill Huron County Park District Jefferson Mt. Pleasant Township Knox Mid East Ohio Regional Council Lake Village of Madison Lucas City of Maumee Reno Beach Howard Farms Conservancy District Mahoning Western Reserve Transit Authority Medina Medina County Combined General Health District Muskingum Perry Township Village of New Concord Portage Franklin Township Shelby Shelby County Shelby County Land Reutilization Corporation Summit City of Cuyahoga Falls Trumbull Bloomfield Township McKinley Memorial Library Tuscarawas Lawrence Township Rush Township-Uhrichsville JEDD Wayne City of Rittman Wood Village of Bloomdale *

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

