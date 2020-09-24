Loyalty360 Announces Virtual Loyalty360 Expo for Fall 2020
The virtual event will take place late October and early November, including a virtual event hub, sessions, roundtables, and more
Staying true to our mission of bringing the best minds in customer loyalty together, we are thrilled to host our Virtual Loyalty360 Expo this fall”CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loyalty360, the association for customer loyalty, is proud to announce its Virtual Loyalty360 Expo, which will include informational and educational sessions, networking opportunities, and the 2020 Loyalty360 Awards over several days in late October and early November. The event is Loyalty360's first-ever virtual conference and expo, complete with keynote speakers, brand-led case study sessions, workshops, and a virtual event hub/conference app that will allow attendee connections, meeting requests, gamification and engagement features, session recordings, and more.
— Mark Johnson
"Staying true to our mission of bringing the best minds in customer loyalty together, we are thrilled to host our Virtual Loyalty360 Expo this fall," says Mark Johnson, CEO, Loyalty360. "Our members have requested additional opportunities to connect, network, build partnerships, and exchange ideas with one another, and we are planning this virtual event to have many similar benefits of an in-person conference. We look forward to several great sessions that will provide the insights marketers need today."
The Virtual Loyalty360 Expo agenda includes:
Late October 2020 (Session Dates – 10/21, 10/27, 10/29) – Loyalty360 will host a series of pre-event webinars and roundtable sessions to start exploring and previewing conversations on key areas that brands and suppliers are focused on today. During these initial sessions, the Loyalty360 Expo Virtual Event app will be available for brand attendees and sponsors to connect, build out a personalized agenda, and set meetings.
November 9-18, 2020 – Over these two weeks, sessions will be scheduled to allow attendees to join a mix of keynote sessions, workshops, roundtables, and Loyalty360 Awards presentations. Brand attendees and sponsors will have access to the conference app to join live sessions, watch on-demand recordings, connect with attendees, and win prizes through the Virtual Passport to Prizes contest.
November 19, 2020 - We will celebrate the finalists and winners of this year's Loyalty360 Awards during a virtual ceremony. All finalists will give a final presentation during the virtual conference, and attendees are eligible to vote for their top choices in each of this year's categories. Winners from each category will be announced during the live ceremony on the 19th.
Sessions and workshops will focus on a variety of topics, from managing innovation to CX transformation, loyalty program relaunch, state of the customer loyalty industry, personalization, emotional loyalty, data and privacy, and more. These sessions will be led by accomplished and experienced senior-level Loyalty360 members, marketers, and best-in-class technology and service providers.
As a part of the event, a conference app will be available for specific registration types. The Loyalty360 Expo Virtual Event app allows attendees to view the conference agenda, access recordings, vote for awards finalists, connect with other attendees, access the virtual exhibit hall, and compete in this year's virtual "Passport to Prizes" contest for a chance to win great prizes for event participation.
Additionally, conference attendees will have the opportunity to win rewards for participating in the Virtual Passport to Prizes contest taking place throughout the entire event. Attendees will receive points for meeting with sponsors, attending sessions, answering trivia questions, and engaging throughout the event. In the event app, there will be a live leaderboard, and those with the highest daily, weekly, and overall event totals will be eligible to win a variety of gift cards, prizes, and experiences. Winners will be announced after each session day, keeping attendees engaged throughout the event.
For more information on the Virtual Loyalty360 Expo, Loyalty360 membership, or sponsorship opportunities, contact MarkJohnson@Loyalty360.org or visit our event website at loyalty360expo.com.
About Loyalty360
Loyalty360 is the only objective community for customer loyalty, which seeks to enable and encourage dialogue among industry leaders. Through a unique blend of content, collaboration, and diverse learning opportunities, we've created a network of brands and technology providers that represent some of the best voices that the customer loyalty industry has to offer. Visit us at Loyalty360.org or follow us @Loyalty360.
Mark Johnson
Loyalty360
+1 513-800-0360
email us here