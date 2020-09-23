ST. CLOUD, Minn. 8:02 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23---Eastbound Highway 23 is closed to all traffic except emergency responders in east St. Cloud, near Sauk Rapids, between Benton County Road 1/Mayhew Lake Road NE and 35th Avenue NE. Road closed until further notice due to crash. Avoid the area. Use alternate routes. Follow detour. Be patient.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.
# # #
You just read:
Eastbound Hwy 23 closed until further notice in east St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids (Sept 23, 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.