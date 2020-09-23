Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Eastbound Hwy 23 closed until further notice in east St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids (Sept 23, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. 8:02 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23---Eastbound Highway 23 is closed to all traffic except emergency responders in east St. Cloud, near Sauk Rapids, between Benton County Road 1/Mayhew Lake Road NE and 35th Avenue NE. Road closed until further notice due to crash. Avoid the area. Use alternate routes. Follow detour. Be patient.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

# # #

