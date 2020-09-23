Eastbound Hwy 23 closed until further notice in east St. Cloud/Sauk Rapids (Sept 23, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. 8:02 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23---Eastbound Highway 23 is closed to all traffic except emergency responders in east St. Cloud, near Sauk Rapids, between Benton County Road 1/Mayhew Lake Road NE and 35th Avenue NE. Road closed until further notice due to crash. Avoid the area. Use alternate routes. Follow detour. Be patient.

