HemoAware Launches Bleeding Disorder Podcast
The HemoAware Podcast is Now Available on Spotify & Apple PodcastsLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HemoAware Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of the HemoAware Podcast. The show is to promote public awareness about rare inherited bleeding disorders with a focus on Hemophilia.
Hemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly. Currently, there are 20,000 people in the U.S. who suffer from hemophilia and 400,000 globally.
The current host, Jesse John Francis Clark, was born with severe hemophilia. Clark started HemoAware, a bleeding disorder non-profit, in 2018 to enhance the lives of those with inherited bleeding disorders through advocacy, education and technology. The non-profit has quickly grown in popularity and currently services thousands of individuals in the bleeding disorders community.
The HemoAware Podcast currently has two episodes available and both episodes have already been streamed over 1300 times.
