Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,687 in the last 365 days.

HemoAware Launches Bleeding Disorder Podcast

HemoAware Podcast

The HemoAware Podcast is Now Available on Spotify & Apple Podcasts

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HemoAware Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of the HemoAware Podcast. The show is to promote public awareness about rare inherited bleeding disorders with a focus on Hemophilia.

Hemophilia is an inherited bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot properly. Currently, there are 20,000 people in the U.S. who suffer from hemophilia and 400,000 globally.

The current host, Jesse John Francis Clark, was born with severe hemophilia. Clark started HemoAware, a bleeding disorder non-profit, in 2018 to enhance the lives of those with inherited bleeding disorders through advocacy, education and technology. The non-profit has quickly grown in popularity and currently services thousands of individuals in the bleeding disorders community.

The HemoAware Podcast currently has two episodes available and both episodes have already been streamed over 1300 times.

Jesse John Francis Clark
HemoAware
+ +1 833-247-4366
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

HemoAware Podcast - Episode 2

You just read:

HemoAware Launches Bleeding Disorder Podcast

Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.