CannaVirtualExpo.com – The Largest Virtual Cannabusiness Expo of 2020
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the transition to online, Cannabis Industrial Marketplace has dedicated all of our resources to the development of the largest and most comprehensive cannabusiness expo of 2020.
Unlike other events, Cannabis Industrial Marketplace’s events (Virtual and in-person) target qualified attendees with fair-priced tickets while staying hyper-focused on the business.
We don’t offer free entry to boost our numbers and dilute the value.
Our events are held for businesses and during prime business hours to ensure genuine connections are made between exhibitors and attendees alike.
Our events are 2 days, not never ending over-dressed zoom meetings.
Following a similar model to our in-person expo, our virtual model will have many of the features exhibitors and attendees alike look forward to, such as educational seminars, ample networking opportunities, and a comprehensive navigable show floor with 1 on 1 live video feeds and booth previews. Our exhibitor booths are much more then an alphabetical listing of partners.
Additionally the 2020 Virtual Expo will have new features exclusive to a virtual event, that will be of particular value in the current business climate:
Regional, National, and Global Connections
1-on-1 Chats with Other Participants
Round Table Topic Based Discussions
Advocacy Sponsor Booths and Sessions
Through the pandemic, the cannabis market has demonstrated its essential status and continued to flourish while other industries declined. Utilize this opportunity to make connections and establish a foothold in this mainstream market through our network of top-tier cannabusiness exhibitors and other industry professionals.
“Our goal is to continue giving cannabis businesses an opportunity to connect and do business with other industry professionals,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Cannabis Industrial Marketplace.
For more information visit;
General Info and Ticket Purchase CannaVirtualExpo.com/Tickets.
Exhibiting Info Media Kit - CannabisImp.com/virtual-expo-media-kit-download
Jennifer Wynn
