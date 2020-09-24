Salarius Partners with FXM Ingredients to Distribute MicroSalt® in Mexico

Exceso de Sodio Label - Soon to be Required on All High-sodium Foods Sold in MX.

Salarius Partners with FXM Ingredients to Bring Low-sodium MicroSalt to the Mexican market.

We are excited to introduce MicroSalt® as a solution in our portfolio for the new Mexican labeling concerning the reduction of sodium content.” — Gilberto Olvera Hernández, CEO of FXM

LONDON, UK , & WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salarius is pleased to announce that it has signed a partnership agreement with FXM, to lead the sales and marketing of MicroSalt® in Mexico and Latin America.

FXM provides the highest quality food ingredients to companies worldwide. FXM offers integral solutions such as logistics, professional and technical consulting on the development and innovation of products. They are experts on market trends for the food industry in Mexico and Latin America.

This partnership marks the first time that MicroSalt® will be sold and marketed outside the United States. The strategic sales plan for the alliance includes securing meetings with the top salty snack food manufacturers, flavor houses, contract manufacturers and other food companies looking for full flavor, low sodium alternatives, along with attendance at food trade shows such as the Food Technology Summit and Expo in Mexico City.

MicroSalt® is a proprietary, patented salt made with micron-size salt particles that dissolve in the mouth significantly faster than regular salt. This delivers an increased sensation of saltiness with a lower volume of salt, and as a result, achieves the same flavor as traditional salt with approximately half the sodium content. MicroSalt is non-GMO, all-natural, kosher and gluten-free.

“FXM is thrilled to enter into a strategic partnership with Salarius. We are excited to introduce MicroSalt® as a solution in our portfolio for the new Mexican labeling concerning the reduction of sodium content. Integrating Salarius into our family of world class manufacturing partners is complimentary to the FXM business model and is in alignment with our strategic vision for growth,” says Gilberto Olvera Hernández, CEO of FXM.

“We are looking forward to working with FXM to bring the full flavor, low sodium benefits of MicroSalt® to Mexican consumers to help lower their sodium intake. Our collaboration with FXM will introduce MicroSalt® to the food companies in Mexico and LATAM that could benefit most from our groundbreaking, on-trend, innovative ingredient,” says Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius.

Market Information

The highly competitive global savory snacks market is expected to reach US$108 billion by 2021, and the low sodium ingredient market estimated to reach US$1.76 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 11.7%. In Mexico, annual revenue in the snack food segment amounts to approximately US$5,688M in 2020. The Mexican market is expected to grow annually by 9.1% (CAGR 2020-2025). The Mexican Ministries of Health recently passed a new law on March 27, 2020 mandating a new front of packaging labeling (FOPL) system for all packaged food. Under NOM-051, products that exceed 350mg of sodium per 100g of product will need to prominently display the warning, Exceso de Sodio (Excess Sodium).

About Salarius

Salarius is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low sodium salt called MicroSalt®. We are passionate about improving lives with healthier food and are taking the lead in the industry by providing the best low sodium salt solution, based on the mechanical transformation of the salt particle itself. Our new technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, with approximately 50% less sodium consumption. Additionally, the ultra-small particle size enhances product adhesion, which reduces waste and provides enhanced flavor consistency. MicroSalt® and SaltMe® are registered trademarks of Salarius Ltd. To learn more, please visit https://Salarius.co.

About FXM Ingredients

Since 1988, FXM Ingredients has been recognized for supplying the highest quality food ingredients that comply with international standards and regulations, manufactured by world leading companies in their field, which we represent exclusively. We offer integral solutions through professional technical assistance in the development and innovation of products, adding a wide knowledge of the global and regional trends for the food industry. At FXM Ingredients, we are committed to always satisfy our customers’ highest expectations, adding value with our services and product portfolio. For more information, please contact: info@fxm.com.mx or visit www.fxm.com.mx.

