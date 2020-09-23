BioPharm America™ Digital 2020 Startup Pitch Competition Winner: Ciscovery Bio Inc.
• Ciscovery Bio Inc. is a biotech startup that specializes in the discovery and commercialization of non-coding biomarkers for drug discovery and precision medicine.
• Five short-listed life sciences startups pitched to an expert judging panel at the BioPharm America™ Digital 2020 Startup Pitch Competition
Carlsbad, CA, September 23, 2020 – Ciscovery Bio Inc. was announced the winner of the 13th annual Startup Pitch Competition at BioPharm America™ Digital. The startup company based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, provides solutions to assist biopharma companies in screening drug candidates at early stages of drug development and precision medicine companies in better predicting the drug responses of individual patients. It systematically and experimentally identifies a large number of gene regulatory elements from multiple cell types and uses these as non-coding biomarkers for in vitro drug screening and identifying patient-specific, functional non-coding variants.
“We unlock the non-coding genome that takes 98% of the human genome for biomarker discovery with our genome-scale discovery tool. Our extensive collection of non-coding biomarkers allows us to comprehensively monitor drug-induced cellular changes and to better predict personal variations in drug response,” explains Joonyul Kim, Founder and CEO of Ciscovery Bio Inc.
During the competition, innovative entrepreneurs from five life science startups pitched their company to leading authorities in the global biotech industry in a digital format that was also available to the delegates attending the BioPharm America Digital event this week. Other pitch contestants included: Ardan Pharma, MediGear International Corporation, Element Therapeutics Company, and EndoCrine. The company pitches were evaluated by an expert panel of judges which consisted of Mira Chaurushiya, Ph.D., Partner at 5AM Ventures, Anjali Kumar, Sr. Director External Innovation Search and Evaluation at Johnson & Johnson Innovation, Matthew Miessau, Associate with Epidarex Capital, and Anna Turetsky, Principal, Venture Investments at The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research.
“Winning at BioPharm America certainly provides the high level of confidence for me and for my team as we are at a product-market fit and customer discovery stage. This honor confirms that we are on the right track. Now that we are ready for the next stage to maximize the value of our technology, the recognition from this win will help us get more traction and connect with customers and partners who we couldn't have reached otherwise. We are honored, and humbly accept that this win means that we will get busier, which is a fantastic thing to happen for us,” says Joonyul Kim, Founder and CEO of Ciscovery Bio Inc.
As the winner of the Startup Pitch Competition, Ciscovery Bio Inc.’s CEO and pitch competition presenter, Joonyul Kim, received a ticket to any upcoming EBD Group partnering event of his choice.
About EBD Group
EBD Group’s overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE®, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.
Today our events (BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, BioPharm America™, Biotech Showcase™, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.
EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.
Media contact:
Kari Bennett, EBD Group: +1 760 930 0500; kbennett@ebdgroup.com
Kari Bennett
