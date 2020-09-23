Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Join MDC Wild Webcast Oct. 20 to learn about creepy critters

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about aquatic vampires, zombie insects, barfing birds, bizarre bats, spooky spiders, weird worms, and other creepy critters found in Missouri during its “Halloween Special” MDC Wild Webcast on Creepy Critters Tuesday, Oct. 20, at noon.

Urban Wildlife Biologist Erin Shank from the MDC Powder Valley Nature Center in Kirkwood will share her insights and expertise on some of the creepy critters that call Missouri home, such as lampreys, spider wasps, robber flies, horsehair worms, bats, vultures, tarantulas, and others.

Register online for the free MDC Wild Webcast on Creep Critters at short.mdc.mo.gov/Z2v. Registered participants will then get email reminders and a link to join the live webcast.

Watch previous MDC Wild Webcasts on a variety of conservation topics online at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mdc-wild-webcasts.

