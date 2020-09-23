KCD Energy Now Selling Reconditioned Heaters

An industry leader in construction and industrial heaters is now selling reconditioned heaters.

MEDFORD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with KCD Energy announced today that it is now selling used reconditioned heaters.

KCD Energy Vice President Steve Gibson explained that the company is currently selling 65 kW reconditioned heaters.

“The heater is a 65 kW electric heater, 221,780 BTU, 480 volt, cam lock connections, capable of 300 degree output air temperatures.,” Gibson said, before adding, “It comes with fan speed control.”

Gibson noted that this electric heater is about 5 years old, never been in use.

These are commercial grade, heavy duty heaters designed for many years of reliable use. 2,000 cfm and 3″ of static pressure push through long duct runs with ease,” according to Gibson, “These units are several years old, but have been carefully stored and never put in service. All components are common, replaceable, and durable.”

For more information, please visit https://kcdenergy.com/product/60-kw-electric-heater/ and https://kcdenergy.com/shop/

About KDC Energy

KCD Energy Company brings you industrial heaters & systems with you in control. Easily placed where heat is needed the most, portable without re-wiring or the need for an electrician.

Contact Details:

Steve Gibson

2890 Route 112

Suite 2

Medford, NY 11763

United States

Phone: 844-901-HEAT

Source: KCD Energy Company LLC

