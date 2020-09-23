Canvs Appoints Adam Guy as new EVP of Sales & Customer Success
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canvs, a leader in emotion and behavior insights, announced today the hiring of Adam Guy, who previously held executive roles at NTENT, Neustar, and Compete, as its EVP of Sales & Customer Success. In his new role, Guy will be responsible for leading and building out the sales team, and growing and developing client relationships to improve their product and brand experiences.
Guy brings twenty years of sales, business development, and account management experience in research and analytics to Canvs across multiple industries. He spent several years in market research with Compete and digital insights with Millward Brown (now part of Kantar). Prior to joining Canvs, Guy served as EVP of Monetization and Client Delivery at NTENT, overseeing a team responsible for penetrating new markets and generating revenue for NTENT’s search, AI, voice, data, news, and advertising platform. He also developed the voice AI go-to-market strategy for retail, hospitality, and entertainment verticals.
“Adam brings an extensive amount of experience of both AI, research, and analytics across his career as well as a depth of knowledge across multiple industries,” said Jared Feldman, CEO & Founder, Canvs. “He has successfully built teams, expanded partnerships, and penetrated new markets all generating strong revenues. We are thrilled he’s joining Canvs at a pivotal time for the company’s growth.”
Guy joins the Canvs leadership team, which includes Feldman, EVP Erinn Taylor, CTO George Kontos, and Chief Data Scientist Sam K. Hui, PhD.
“Canvs has a strong and meaningful vision to empower a more empathetic world with its data and analysis. This means providing meaningful insights into the consumer mindset and the business impact those feelings and behaviors create for brands,” said Guy. “Its emotion and behavior insights platform understands a massive number of expressions and conversations to provide a deeper level of insight into content, product and brand experiences. I’m excited to join the team and be part of this movement.”
Canvs has a passionate customer base; current customers include some of the world's largest brands as Disney, Facebook and Netflix, and research companies like Lieberman Research Worldwide and Reckner Insights Solutions. Canvs is an exclusive member of the Facebook measurement partnership program and also partners with Social Content Ratings® to provide the most holistic measurement of social TV at scale.
To learn more about Canvs, visit canvs.ai.
ABOUT CANVS
Canvs AI is an emotion and behavior insights platform that understands how consumers feel, why they feel that way, and the business impact those feelings and behaviors create for brands. Through analysis of one trillion expressions and over 10 billion conversations, Canvs’ patented AI and machine learning platform and APIs quickly turn open-ended text from social media, marketing campaigns and customer surveys into powerful insights that can improve product and brand experiences. Brands like Disney and Netflix and research companies Lieberman Research Worldwide and Reckner Insights Solutions use Canvs to create research efficiencies, unlock marketing opportunities and increase revenue with the power of emotion and behavior insights. Start understanding your customers better at canvs.ai.
Allison Butler
