Michelman Increases Focus on Growth Markets with Updated Website

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman invites new and returning visitors to explore its recently updated website, which highlights the company's portfolio of industry-leading sustainable solutions, strong community involvement, and 70-year legacy of collaborative innovation.

Customers can quickly locate solutions by market application or brand, including Michelman's growing portfolio of BPI-certified compostable coatings for foodservice packaging, water-based primers & overprint coatings for digital printing, fiber sizings for next-generation composites, advanced seed treatments, and a variety of performance additives for architectural, wood, and metal coatings. From there, they can access technical data, find a local distributor, and connect with Michelman experts for consultation.

Job seekers will be interested in exploring the company's culture and values, learning about recent hires in the expanding Printing & Packaging and Fibers & Composites market segments, and browsing career opportunities by geographic location, before easily applying for positions online.

Industry partners and suppliers will find a dedicated space to learn about Michelman’s approach to its business relationships through its six core values of curiosty, collaboration, respect, giving, integrity, and success, and its purpose of Innovating a Sustainable Future.

For more information on Michelman, and to view the new site, please visit www.michelman.com.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging and fibers & composites markets. The company’s surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, as well as digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.