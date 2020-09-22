FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE September 22, 2020

More Than $9 Million in Grants Approved for Six Missouri School Districts to Provide Protection Against Tornadoes Federal Emergency Management Agency approves plans for schools in six Missouri counties to shelter total of more than 4,500 students, staff, and residents during severe storms

Today, the State Emergency Management Agency announced more than $9 million in grant funding has been approved to build tornado safe rooms in six Missouri school districts. The federal grants for school districts in Dunklin, Henry, Ozark, Shannon, Texas, and Wright counties will pay for 90 percent of the cost of the safe rooms, which are designed to shelter a total of more than 4,500 students, staff, and area residents during severe storms. Continue reading the news release from the office of Governor Mike Parson here.

