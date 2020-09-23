Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Applications Open for Yale Young Global Scholars Summer Program

The  Yale Young Global Scholars (YYGS) application is now open. Students in grades 10 or 11 (or international equivalent) from all around the world are encouraged to apply!

YYGS invites eligible students to join them this coming July to experience life as a university student at Yale while attending an academic session of their choosing.

Here’s what students and families need to know:

  • Meet peers from over 130 countries around the world (including all 50 U.S. states), and join discussions where students offer global perspectives.
  • YYGS provides over $3 million USD in need-based financial aid equally to both domestic and international students, offered as discounts covering up to 100% of tuition costs.
  • Apply by their Early Action deadline and hear your decision back by late December. If the fee poses a financial burden, submit a fee waiver to make your application fee $0 USD.

YYGS is excited to host on-campus sessions, however, they will notify students by March 5, 2021, if that is not possible. More details are listed on their COVID-19 update page.

Early Action Deadline: November 10, 2020 at 11:59pm ET Regular Decision Deadline: January 12, 2021 at 11:59pm ET

Apply Today: https://globalscholars.yale.edu/how-to-apply Webinar Series: https://globalscholars.yale.edu/how-apply/info-sessions*

*Register to attend the webinar series either live and/or to view recordings on your own time.

For more information or questions, please contact YYGS.

