Grain Discovery's New Grain Marketing App Released for Fall Harvest

Ontario-based startup Grain Discovery is bringing grain marketing to your smartphone with a new app that will revolutionize the way grain is marketed & traded.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for harvest, Ontario-based start-up Grain Discovery has launched a new app with an innovative approach to marketing and trading grain.“We’re bringing grain marketing to your smartphone,” said Grain Discovery CEO, Rory O’Sullivan. “Our technology eliminates many time-consuming tasks currently associated with buying and selling grain. By offering live pricing, and an industry-first instant contract confirmation, we’re eliminating missed marketing opportunities and endless juggling of calls and paperwork. That’s game changing, and I’m thrilled with the response so far.”"Through the app, farmers have all of their information at their fingertips to make grain marketing decisions,” said Tiffany Spearing, General Manager of Lockie Farms Grain Elevator, Zephyr. “The system is very easy to use; we have farmers in their 20's using it and we have farmers in their 80's using it. And as for me, I have another form of communication with customers and the ability to buy directly from their posted target offers simplifies my buying process."Several key features set Grain Discovery’s technology apart:Branded Buying: Grain buyers receive their own branded app with grain origination and portfolio management features.Live Marketplace: Buyers post their live bids to farmers who can confirm deals instantly, or post their own target offers.Online Portfolio: Farmers and buyers can view their tickets, deliveries, contracts and settlements anytime, anywhere.Improved Communication: In-app messaging and alert functions enhance the connection between buyers and farmers.“Adopting Grain Discovery’s app was a no-brainer for me,” said Jeff Curry, Sharedon Farms, Owen Sound. “I actually signed up on the spot when I first tried it because I immediately saw how this would change my business. As a sole operator, the time savings are invaluable, allowing me to build better connections with my farmers.”Grain Discovery’s app is currently in use across Ontario, with plans for further expansion across North America in 2021. Farmers can check with their local grain buyers to see when it will be available in their area. Grain buyers can sign up directly with Grain Discovery. The app is free for farmers and is available to download from the Apple App Store.About Grain DiscoveryGrain Discovery is an agricultural technology company that is building a digital ecosystem focusing on price discovery and traceability. Grain Discovery is advised by the former Canadian Federal Minister of Agricultural Lyle Vanclief, and counts a number of prominent investors amongst their supporters, including Eric Wetlaufer (formerly CIO Fidelity International, CPPIB, TMX), William Tunstall-Pedoe (co-inventor of Amazon Alexa), Don Guloien (former CEO Manulife), Upper Canada Equity, CDL Scientist Fund and leaders in the blockchain (Ethan Buchman and Russell Verbeeten) and agricultural space (Nicole Rogers and David Pupo.)