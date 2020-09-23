LSI Consulting Announces Reseller Agreement for SAP Concur Solutions

BOSTON, MA, USA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSI Consulting – a premier provider of enterprise solutions to government, utility, healthcare, and educational institutions – today announced a reseller agreement for SAP® Concur® solutions, the world’s leading brand for integrated travel, expense, and invoice management. As part of this agreement, LSI will now offer Concur® Travel & Expense, Concur® Expense, and Concur® Invoice to its customers.

“Our customers face complex travel policies and processing rules that are currently supported with unintegrated and paper-intensive processes. SAP Concur travel and expense management solutions are easy-to-use, cloud-based tools that increase efficiency, decrease processing time, and eliminate paper. LSI is excited to bring these solutions to our customers as they seek to transform their business processes to run better,” said Shyam Jajodia, LSI’s Chief Solution Architect and Executive Vice President.

SAP Concur solutions automate spend management, allowing LSI to offer significant value to its customers by helping them with their travel, expense, and invoice processes.

About LSI Consulting

LSI was founded in 1998 with a mission to transform government, national security, healthcare and education via the adoption of best-in-class business practices and digitalization. Fast forward to today and LSI leverages secure and cutting-edge technologies engineered by SAP to create the Intelligent Public Enterprise for Federal, State, Local Government, Education and Healthcare organizations.

Looking for the right partner managed cloud for your public sector enterprise? Reach LSI at sales@lsiconsulting.com, visit their website at www.LSIConsulting.com, or follow them on social media.

