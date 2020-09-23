OCT Clinical Recruits Final Patient for Phase III Osteoarthritis Study
Leading mid-size CRO in Russia works through recruitment challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic to complete enrollment on behalf of Handok Inc.
We are very pleased with the OCT Clinical team for meeting our recruitment goal under such difficult conditions.”ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OCT Clinical, a leading Eastern European CRO headquartered in Russia, today announced it has reached target enrollment for a phase III Rheumatology study on behalf of Korean Pharmaceutical company Handok Inc.
— BokJin Hyun, Head of Clinical Research, Handok Inc.
The open, comparative, randomized study will test the efficacy and safety of an adhesive bandage for knee osteoarthritis. Handok’s Inc. treatment will be applied every 12 hours and tested against a comparator bandage applied every 24 hours.
OCT’s team met the recruitment goal within 4 months, adhering to all deadlines despite sites on lockdown, remote CRA visits, and other obstacles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. With an effective risk-management action plan in place, OCT has successfully navigated these circumstances to keep the Sponsor’s timeline on track.
“We are very pleased with the OCT Clinical team for meeting our recruitment goal under such difficult conditions,” said BokJin Hyun, Head of Clinical Research, Handok Inc. “The achievement is quite impressive, considering the challenging circumstances imposed by the global pandemic.”
Within this project, OCT Clinical is responsible for medical writing, regulatory support, project management, medical monitoring, data management, biostatistics, logistics and pharmacovigilance.
“Our team is delighted to be able to demonstrate great performance for Handok Inc.,” said Irina Petrova, Director of Clinical Operations, OCT Clinical. “We welcome the challenge and look forward to further milestones to see to the success of the project.”
About OCT Clinical
OCT Clinical is the leading CRO in Russia, with operations in Central and Eastern Europe and the CIS region. With a team of over 200 professionals, the company provides a full range of high-quality clinical research services for phase I-IV and BE studies. With strong local expertise and focus on quality, OCT ensures seamless clinical trial conduct and drug registration on time and within budget. OCT’s experienced team delivers both standalone services such as medical writing, consultancy, project management/monitoring, data management/biostatistics and turnkey service for clinical development. Since 2005, OCT Clinical Trials has worked on over 300 full-service and functional service projects in more than 20 therapeutic areas. Learn more at www.OCT-ClinicalTrials.com
About Handok Inc
HANDOK, a leading innovation-driven pharmaceutical/healthcare company in Korea, develops, manufactures and distributes healthcare solutions to improve health and quality of life for all. Handok has a core business focus in diabetes, cardiovascular, oncology, human vaccines, medical devices, diagnostics and consumer health. Handok, founded in 1954, has grown as a joint venture with Hoechst/Aventis/Sanofi and has established strategic
collaborations in several areas with multiple multinational pharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit http://www.handok.co.kr.
