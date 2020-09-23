Food Network and HGTV Stars Partner Together To Bring Flawless Cuisine Food Truck to San Diego
The launch will take place on September 26th where San Diegans can taste items from a gourmet tapas menu of foods from all across the globe.
What: Food Network/HGTV "Flawless Cuisine Food Truck" Launch; Where: North Park Dia Del Cafe, 2873 Adams Ave, San Diego; When: Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM (PST)
In a field of fierce competition, it pays to not only have an exceptional food truck design but one that delivers with a menu of extraordinary tastes. With Lawless and Cederquist collaborating, they have created the ultimate blueprint for the food truck industry, allowing folks to indulge in exceptional new cuisine in a unique, beautifully designed space.
Menu items include a range of gourmet bites such as the sizzling Korean Chicken Wings to Gorgonzola Fig Jam Sliders and even Shrimp Corn Dogs with a Chipotle Aioli - a spin on almost every ethnic cuisine possible. Flawless Cuisine's Food Truck will also offer many favorite dishes such as Chicken and Waffles, Tostadas, Fried Rice, and some vegetarian options and even dessert for those who have a sweet tooth.
"I am beyond excited to share my food with the world," says Chef Lawless. "We know San Diego people recognize good food, which is why we chose this city to launch our first Flawless Cuisine Food Truck."
As a TV personality, Chef Lawless has appeared on shows such as Masterchef, Travel Channel's Best in Food and Food Network's Supermarket Stakeout where she won the grand prize of Supermarket Stakeout champion. She has appeared on multiple news and radio stations, as well as been published in many newspapers and magazines. She will also be appearing on Hell’s Kitchen on FOX airing January 2021.
Chef Lawless just recently released her first Autobiography/Cookbook called Flawless Cuisine: Inspiring The World One Plate at a Time, sharing stories and recipes for all to enjoy. Chef Lawless's journey as a caterer and author enabled her to create a unique global cooking style. She is highly sought after by executives of the business and real estate world for her one-of-a-kind, vibrant skills, and personality. Her diverse palette for taste has captivated the essence of cuisine and flavors, which truly tantalize the taste buds.
Cederquist first rose to fame on the hit HGTV show Flip or Flop and has established his flourishing company Steve Cederquist Designs. His approach to design and remodeling is refreshing and straightforward, connecting with his clients on a personal level. He's worked on many celebrities' homes over the years, including such notables as Jerry Bruckheimer, Nicolas Cage, Tarek El Moussa, and Christina Anstead, as well as the set departments for Paramount Pictures and Stephen J. Cannell Productions.
In June of 2020, Steve Cederquist launched his new book Get Out Alive: Surviving and Thriving After Drugs, Guns, Gangs, Dysfunction, and Crazy. It details how he created a successful renovation and design company, becoming a season regular on HGTV’s show Flip or Flop, and award-nominated philanthropist. Cederquist wrote his inspirational and true-to-life story to help others by sharing details of his past, the point he knew his destructive behavior needed to change, and the steps he took to thrive in business and life. The book has been endorsed by several world-famous inspirational leaders such as Greg S. Reid, David Meltzer, and many more.
For more information about Flawless Cuisine's Food Truck, follow their food truck at the website https://www.flawlesscuisine.com/food-truck, on Instagram @chef_lawless, Facebook @llawless3, and Twitter @Chef_lawless.
A percentage of the event's proceeds will be donated to the Freedom Haven nonprofit and the I Am Enough Movement to raise money for domestic abuse survivors.
For media inquiries, interviews, and appearance requests, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR (949) 463-6383 or kelly@bpunlimited.com.
About Flawless Cuisine's Food Truck
Flawless Cuisine's food truck is a local San Diego area food truck that brings food enthusiasts street food with a gourmet twist, mixing fresh, high-quality ingredients with unique flavors. The menu was created to bring premium meals without compromising taste and value. The food truck will travel six days a week throughout the San Diego area, providing food to consumers all over San Diego County offering catering and private events as well. For more information, visit https://www.flawlesscuisine.com/food-truck.
