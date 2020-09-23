MediaOps Brings Deep Learning and Discussion To Operationalizing Cloud Native with Kubernetes to it's Virtual Summit
Operationalizing Cloud Native with Kubernetes Virtual Summit features leaders from CNCF, Continuous Delivery Foundation, AWS, Aqua Security, Google and more.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, announced the Operationalizing Cloud Native with Kubernetes Virtual Summit, which will take place Oct. 1 starting at 10 a.m. EDT. The event will feature a full day of keynotes, live demos, interactive sessions and hands-on workshops with industry pundits and practitioners.
As Kubernetes continues to gain traction in mainstream technology environments, the next big challenge IT teams will face is operationalizing the platform at scale. Leading Kubernetes and cloud-native communities will come together at the Operationalizing Cloud Native with Kubernetes Virtual Summit to explore the tools and best practices you need to secure and manage one of the most powerful yet complex IT platforms in the world.
“We are committed to delivering the most engaging and educational virtual experience with some of the most inspiring and innovative industry leaders,” said Alan Shimel, CEO of MediaOps. “This event offers the opportunity for attendees around the globe to sharpen their skills, network with experts and join discussions on current hot topics in the cloud, CI/CD and container space.”
The free, interactive virtual conference brings Kubernetes technologists, DevOps and cloud-native experts together to share their knowledge and insights with the community. Attendees will learn how organizations such as AWS, Microsoft, CloudBees and many others are embracing containers and microservices environments.
The agenda for Operationalizing Cloud Native with Kubernetes Virtual Summit features a mix of topics, including Kubernetes security, CI/CD, the future of cloud native, observability, scalability, business agility with microservices, AWS containers, benefits of GitOps, Cloud Native Application Bundles (CNAB), distributed tracing and more.
Operationalizing Cloud Native with Kubernetes Virtual Summit features an exceptional lineup of industry leaders, including:
Priyanka Sharma, general manager at CNCF (keynote speaker)
Liz Rice, Board Member, vice president of open source engineering at Aqua Security (keynote speaker)
Tim Hockin, principal software engineer at Google (keynote speaker)
James Strachan, author & distinguished engineer at CloudBees (keynote speaker)
Kris Nova, chief open source advocate at Sysdig (keynote speaker)
Tracy Miranda, executive director at the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF)
Cornelia Davis, CTO at Weaveworks
Tracy Ragan, creator and CEO at DeployHub
Rob Hirschfeld, founder, CEO at RackN
Vinay Venkataraghavan, CTO at Prisma Cloud
Gadi Naor, co-founder and CTO at Alcide
Michelle Noorali, senior software engineer at Microsoft
Mayur Shetty, senior solution architect at Red Hat
Jeff Martin, senior director of product at WhiteSource
Aparna Sinha, director of product management at Google Cloud
Bob Reselman, analyst at Accelerated Strategies Group
Matt Klein, software engineer at Lyft
Adam Johnson, senior solutions architect at Lightstep
The virtual environment features auditoriums with three different tracks, where attendees can watch the sessions by industry experts, and an exhibit hall lined with booths to showcase the latest solutions from leading cloud-native and Kubernetes companies. At the exhibit hall, attendees can download resources and interact with partner sponsors including AWS, D2iQ, Prisma Cloud, Sysdig, InfluxData, WhiteSource, CloudBees, DevOps Institute and more.
The breakout sessions are organized into three different tracks:
Tools: Discover the tools and services that IT teams are using to leverage cloud-native technologies to move better and faster while remaining secure.
Enabling Digital Transformation with Kubernetes: Transform your organization to perform better today and tomorrow through case studies and how-to’s. You will learn about enabling cloud native for your organization’s digital transformation and implementing Kubernetes at scale.
Cloud Native + K8 2020: Learn how to get the most out of cloud-native technologies by discovering the latest trends, best practices, challenges and how to address them.
Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the Kube Hunt to win incredible prizes. Participants earn points by visiting booths, watching sessions, downloading resources, networking with speakers on the chat and finding hidden Kubes in the environment.
Registered attendees will also receive a link to access the virtual environment on-demand for up to 90 days after the live event.
To see the full agenda and to register, please visit the Operationalizing Cloud Native with Kubernetes Virtual Summit.
