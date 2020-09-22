Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,624 in the last 365 days.

Information Needed in Vermilion Parish Cattle Theft

NEWS

Information Needed in Vermilion Parish Cattle Theft

Cash Reward Offered

September 22, 2020

Baton Rouge, LA (September 22, 2020) – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Brand Commission and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for information regarding 10 head of cattle reported missing on September 21, 2020. The calves were last seen on a Dewberry Road property in the Leleux community.

“Our investigators have reason to believe the calves were taken from the property without permission from the owner,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “We are seeking the public’s help in tracking them down.”

Anyone with information is urged to call the LDAF Crimestoppers number at 800-558-9741 or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-893-0871.

Callers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information resulting in the arrest and conviction of the person or person responsible for the crime is eligible to receive a cash reward.

You just read:

Information Needed in Vermilion Parish Cattle Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.