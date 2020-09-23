Arcview Ignites: New Platform To Help Cannabis Companies Succeed
The Arcview Group Launches Programs for Founders
We here at Arcview are taking a stand to truly help the industry and we believe this begins by helping companies first, to get discovered, to get funded and then become the next unicorns.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 300 companies raising more than $300M through the Arcview Network, The Arcview Group has blazed the trail over the past 10 years for cannabis investing and is the trusted global leader for insights and connections. By leveraging this expertise in cannabis capital raising, the company now offers a unique program designed specifically for the cannabis entrepreneur called Arcview Ignites.
— Kim Kovacs, CEO of The Arcview Group
Arcview Ignites is a series of programs and products that tap into the inner workings of the investor’s mindset. Specifically, each part of the program can help reveal answers to the following questions such as:
- What is an investor thinking and what exactly are they looking for?
- What qualities attract the right investor to specific deals?
- How long does it take to get an investor engaged?
The Arcview Group helps provide access to the industry’s network, backroom insights on investor sentiments, best-in-class pitches that got their attention, and more. Company Founders who are getting started, needing to make key connections, or ready to take their business to the next level will benefit from Arcview Ignites.
“I have been a serial entrepreneur for over 20 years and the hardest job of any founder is fundraising, says Kim Kovacs, CEO of The Arcview Group. “Trying to create the right message to the right audience at the right time can be overwhelming. We here at Arcview are taking a stand to truly help the industry and we believe this begins by helping companies first, to get discovered, to get funded and then become the next unicorns.”
The Arcview Group is known for its excellent reputation in educating and guiding investors. As they continue to support investors, Arcview is now granting company founders access to learnings and insights that will position them to succeed in the cannabis industry.
About The Arcview Group:
The Arcview Group is a vertically integrated investment firm servicing the cannabis industry. As a trusted global leader and nexus for investors, companies, entrepreneurs, money-managers, and community, Arcview provides an expansive ecosystem that delivers a broad spectrum of programs and services to the industry. By providing the tools necessary and curating cannabis companies, Investor Members have the opportunity to invest in more than 300 private cannabis startups. Furthermore, Arcview Market Research is actively involved with data, thought leadership, and insights. In early 2020, Arcview Ventures was launched, as a member-managed fund that pools resources and strategic alliances together to make collective investment decisions. Arcview Capital was formed as a FINRA approved broker-dealer to meet the demand for later-stage funding and M&A. The Arcview Group has the reach, technology, and full breadth of offerings to provide bespoke, white-glove services for high net worth investors, discovery programs for novice investors, and the platform to curate and connect companies in the global ecosystem.
For more information, please visit https://arcviewgroup.com
