COCA-COLA TO RECEIVE BUSINESS LEADERSHIP AWARD AT CIELO GALA
Gala Launches 30h Anniversary of the Latino Commission on AIDS
We are thrilled to honor Coca-Cola for setting an example of a true public-private partnership that has made a difference in the lives of countless people around the world.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coca-Cola Company will receive the prestigious Business Leadership Award from the Latino Commission on AIDS at the organization’s first-ever virtual Cielo gala on October 28, 2020, in recognition of the company’s sustained efforts to end the AIDS epidemic and to empower community-based organizations. The Business Leadership Award was created by the Commission to honor companies that have actively supported the fight against HIV and AIDS.
Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most iconic brands, has dedicated their company’s resources and business prowess to the fight against the disease, which has made an impact on the lives of their employees, communities and those throughout the world who may be vulnerable to HIV, the virus that causes AIDS.
“As we remember 30 years of serving individuals, families and communities affected by HIV and AIDS, we understand that without partners like Coca-Cola and others, who demonstrate their commitment to our cause through sustainable support for community impact, we could not have advanced our response to the AIDS crisis,” said Guillermo Chacon, president of the Latino Commission on AIDS. “We are thrilled to honor Coca-Cola for setting an example of a true public-private partnership that has helped stop the progression of disease transmission in African communities and made a difference in the lives of countless people around the world.”
As the largest annual fundraiser in response to the impact of HIV and AIDS on the Hispanic/Latinx community for the past 25 years, the Cielo Gala is an important platform to recognized the work of those who support the Commission’s goals of ending AIDS and improving overall health outcomes and wellness for the community. The Commission now faces a new battle against the impact of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable, including those living with HIV and AIDS who may have compromised immune systems. The 2020 Gala reflect on the Commission’s work over the last 30 years and set the stage for the challenges ahead.
“We are both proud and honored to receive this award from the Latino Commission on AIDS,” said Peter Villegas, Vice President, Office of Latin Affairs, The Coca-Cola Company. “As the Commission commemorates its 30th year of providing critical services to those affected by HIV and AIDS in the Latino community, we stand with them in unity to help advance its mission until we defeat and end AIDS.”
Since 1996, the Latino Commission on AIDS has gathered artists, musicians, fashion designers, business leaders, public officials, and health care professionals at Cielo to raise funds for programs and services, to reduce stigma, to improve the future of those living with and affected by HIV and AIDS, and to protect the health and wellness of the Hispanic/Latinx community.
This year, the virtual gala is free for anyone who registers at www.cielolatino.org. Donations are encouraged and sponsorships of the event are still available. For more information, visit the gala website.
About the Latino Commission on AIDS
The Latino Commission on AIDS (Commission) is a nonprofit organization founded in 1990 dedicated to meet the health challenges and address the impact of HIV and AIDS, viral Hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the Hispanic/Latinx community. The Commission is the leading organization coordinating National Hispanic Hepatitis Awareness Day (May 15), National Latino AIDS Awareness Day (October 15), Latinos in the South, and other prevention, research, capacity building, and advocacy programs across the United States and its territories. The Commission is also the founder of the Hispanic Health Network, dedicated to addressing health disparities.
