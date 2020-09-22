County Road 5 detoured briefly for Willmar Wye project (Sept. 22, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – County Road 5 in Willmar will be detoured for one week, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 29. The Willmar Rail Connector & Industrial Access project, also known as the Willmar Wye, will be working on the realigned U.S. Highway 12/County Road 5 roundabout.

Traffic will be routed on Willmar Avenue, Industrial Drive and the existing U.S. Highway 12.

The Willmar Wye is a public-private partnership between the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Kandiyohi County, City of Willmar, Kandiyohi/Willmar Economic Development Commission, and BNSF Railway, to build a new rail line on the west side of Willmar. The additional rail line will provide a direct connection between the Marshall and Morris Subdivisions of the BNSF freight rail network as well as freight rail access to the City of Willmar’s industrial park.

The project includes the realignment of U.S. Highway 12 and the reconstruction of Highway 40, including two new bridges, and the construction of two single-lane roundabouts.

For more information on the project visit the project webpage at mndot.gov/d8/projects/willmarwye.

