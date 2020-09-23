Asia Horizon and Nordic Cosmetics Launch Flagship Online CBD Store
China’s First CBD Business-to-consumer Store on Tmall, Operated by Alibaba
We are building the foundation of what we expect will be tremendous demand for CBD consumer products in China.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, September 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia Horizon Group Inc. (“Asia Horizon”), a trailblazer in China’s emerging CBD industry, and Nordic Cosmetics GmbH (“Nordic Cosmetics,” a subsidiary of Nordic Oil), the top-selling European CBD product manufacturer, are pleased to announce the launch of Nordic Cosmetics’ flagship e-commerce store on China’s business-to-consumer online retail platform Tmall operated by Alibaba Group. This store is the first CBD flagship store approved on the invite-only Tmall platform.
— Brian Sheng, Founder & CEO of Asia Horizon
The e-commerce store will offer a variety of nine Nordic Cosmetics’ premium CBD skincare products directly to Chinese consumers including face cream, night cream, anti-aging cream, moisturizing cream, and body butter.
The launch of the Nordic Cosmetics flagship Tmall store marks the beginning of Asia Horizon’s delivery of best-in-class Western-branded CBD products to the world’s largest e-commerce marketplace. Asia Horizon has partnered with leading Western brands to provide early access to consumers that are only beginning but eager to learn about the benefits of cannabinoid products.
Asia Horizon CEO Brian Sheng commented: “As an early-mover in Asia’s cannabinoid market, we are especially proud of our partnership with Nordic Cosmetics, which allows us to introduce China’s 1.4 billion consumers to high-quality, premium CBD skincare products that are not yet available to the enormous domestic market. China is the world’s largest skincare market, representing nearly 20 percent of worldwide skincare purchases. Through our collaboration with Nordic we are building the foundation of what we expect will be tremendous demand for CBD consumer products in China, as we simultaneously focus on developing large-scale low-cost CBD production capacity in northeast China.”
Nordic Cosmetics CEO Dannie Hansen added: “We are excited to partner with Asia Horizon to distribute our Nordic Cosmetics products in China. Just as we have seen such positive responses to our skincare products in Europe, we expect Chinese consumers to similarly be delighted by our unique, innovative skincare offerings across popular categories.”
About Asia Horizon:
Asia Horizon is building Asia’s first global cannabinoid licensed producer as the first and only US company to secure a license from the Chinese government to process CBD from hemp in China. The company is developing a large-scale low-cost EU-GMP-compliant production facility to supply cannabinoids for a growing global market, and providing early-mover entrance to the nascent domestic Chinese market for cannabinoid products. For more information please visit: www.asiahorizongroup.com
About Nordic Cosmetics:
Nordic Cosmetics is the cosmetics-focused subsidiary of Nordic Oil, the market leader in Europe’s CBD market with more than 250,000 customers for its wide range of CBD products including oils, topicals, concentrates, e-liquids, and pet products. As one of the most innovative and experienced CBD brands in Europe, Nordic offers an extensive range of products and continuously pushes the barriers of CBD usage.
For more information please visit: www.nordicoil.com
