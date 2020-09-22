Traffic Alert: Galveston Ferry Operations Temporarily Resuming

HOUSTON – Conditions from Tropical Depression Beta have temporarily improved at TxDOT’s Galveston-Bolivar Ferry Office with the tidal level dropping and allowing for a window of ferry operations to resume. The ferry will temporarily resume service this evening until approximately 5 or 6 p.m. while conditions along the Texas coast allow. No nighttime operations will be attempted due to forecasted high tide levels and safety concerns.

Ferry services will continue to resume and pause as conditions change. This could last throughout the next few days as Tropical Storm Beta makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico and brings high winds and changing tidal conditions to the Texas coast.

Tidal conditions above four feet create unsafe conditions for ferry operations. As the storm passes through the area and conditions improve, an assessment of equipment will be made and ferry service will return to normal as quickly as safely possible.

Road closure information can be viewed at www.houstontranstar.org and www.drivetexas.org . Please follow the Galveston Ferry Twitter feed for updates. For more information, contact Emily Black at (713) 802-5022. Also, follow us on Twitter.