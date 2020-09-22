Two Arrested During ALE, Local Police Raids in Wilson

Local and state officials raided two Wilson residences and arrested two individuals on illegal gun, drug and alcohol charges.

Over the weekend, ALE, Wilson Police Department and Wilson County ABC executed two search warrants simultaneously for the illegal sale of alcohol. ALE received complaints from the community due to numerous disturbances and breaches of peace. The raids resulted in two arrests and the seizure of a DVR, cash, two firearms from a convicted felon, marijuana, malt beverages and spirituous liquor.

Ray Charles Tucker, 60, of Wilson, was charged with sell, and possess for sale alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permits.

Calvin Bookman, 61, of Wilson, was charged with sell, and possess for sale alcoholic beverages without the applicable ABC permits, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“Law enforcement partnerships and working together are a critical component for effective resolution of issues related to the illegal distribution of alcoholic beverages,” said Eric Swain, ALE Special Agent in Charge of the Northeastern District. “Locations such as the ones here in Wilson are known to be havens for criminal activity and violent crime. Operations like this are designed to bring peace to our communities.”

About ALE ALE’s 109 specially trained agents have the authority to arrest and take investigatory action throughout North Carolina. Their primary responsibility is the enforcement of Alcoholic Beverage Control, tobacco, state lottery and gambling laws.