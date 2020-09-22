Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Three arrested in coupon fraud following FDLE investigation

September 22, 2020

 

SEBRING, Fla. – Following an FDLE investigation, three suspects have been arrested and charged with operating a fraudulent coupon scam resulting in the theft of more than $30,000 at drug stores throughout Central and South Florida. DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. 

 

One suspect, Ramona Foster, produced fraudulent digital and paper coupons that Kenya Morris and Thelma Flint used to purchase gift cards and other items at little to no cost to them.

 

After the purchases, Morris and Flint provided half of the stolen gift cards to Foster as payment for creating the fraudulent coupons.  Morris and Flint would then sell the items they purchased on social media for cash. 

 

FDLE’s Sebring Field Office began investigating after being contacted by Walgreens Loss Prevention.  Morris and Flint targeted drug stores in DeSoto, Charlotte, Lee, Broward, Brevard and Volusia counties. 

 

Kenya Nakia Morris, 25, of 6323 Oleander Terrace, Rivera Beach, Florida, was arrested September 10 on charges of grand theft $20,000 or more, but less than $100,000, and conspiracy to commit grand theft $20,000 or more, but less than $100,000, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.  Morris was booked into the Palm Beach County Detention Center.

 

Thelma Inez Flint, 26, of 3708 Wedge Wood Plaza, Riviera Beach, Florida, was arrested September 10 on charges of grand theft $20,000 or more, but less than $100,000, and conspiracy to commit grand theft $20,000 or more, but less than $100,000, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.  Flint was booked into the Palm Beach County Detention Center. 

 

Ramona Foster, 45, of 15265 North Pecan Avenue, Gardendale, Texas, was arrested September 18 on charges of grand theft $20,000 or more, but less than $100,000, and conspiracy to commit grand theft $20,000 or more, but less than $100,000, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. Foster was booked into Ector County Detention Center in Texas.

 

This case is being prosecuted by Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution in Fort Myers. 

 

For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

