Area residents encouraged to attend virtual open house for Hwy 23 and Hwy 9 safety improvement project (Sept. 22, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – MnDOT District 8 and its partners are encouraging area residents to attend a virtual open house for the Highway 23 and Highway 9 safety improvement project.

In 2022, MnDOT will build a J-turn at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9. The project also includes, dedicated left turn lanes into the Country Stop and Concrete Products of New London. Additional safety improvements including bump-outs and a mid-block crossing median will be made in front of the New London-Spicer Middle School and High School to improve conditions for people that walk and bike.

The retaining wall along the Mill Pond Bridge will be repaired and sidewalks will be replaced to meet Americans with Disabilities (ADA) standards between First Avenue Southwest and Second Avenue Southwest.

Kandiyohi County is realigning County Road 40 to Highway 9 and building a pedestrian underpass beneath Highway 23.

The virtual open house includes information on the project, including project videos, frequently asked questions and the opportunity to ask questions and leave comments. Area residents are encouraged to attend as it is convenient for them. For more information and to attend the open house visit the project webpage.

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) invites and encourages participation by all. We believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print), please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

