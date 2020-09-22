Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westbound lane closure on the Kennedy Bridge in East Grand Forks begins Sept. 23 (Sept. 22, 2020)

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Motorists will experience a single lane closure on the Kennedy Bridge in East Grand Forks on Wednesday, September 23. The outside, westbound lane will close at 9 a.m. to allow crews to sealcoat the bridge deck and flush the sidewalks.

During the lane closure, a 12-foot width-restriction will be in effect. Motorists can expect delays and should obey traffic control.

Road maintenance is an essential service that MnDOT continues to provide. Our crews continue to follow guidance from state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health, safety and well-being of our employees and all Minnesotans. 

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics at facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest. For a complete list of projects for 2020, please visit mndot.gov/d2.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

