Middlesex-Unlawful Mischief Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A304060
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/21/2020 2155 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 7855 Main Street Waitsfield, Vermont (Yestermorrow)
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Yestermorrow School of Design and Build
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/22/2020 Troopers received a complaint regarding a Black Lives Matter sign being destroyed the prior night. A representative from Yestermorrow told Troopers at approximately 2155 hours the night prior a group of students confronted individuals breaking a Black Lives Matter sign placed in front of the school. The persons involved were seen leaving in a dark colored newer Honda Civic with white plates. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.