Middlesex-Unlawful Mischief Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A304060

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak                            

STATION: Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/21/2020 2155 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  7855 Main Street Waitsfield, Vermont (Yestermorrow)

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Unknown                                                

VICTIM: Yestermorrow School of Design and Build

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/22/2020 Troopers received a complaint regarding a Black Lives Matter sign being destroyed the prior night.  A representative from Yestermorrow told Troopers at approximately 2155 hours the night prior a group of students confronted individuals breaking a Black Lives Matter sign placed in front of the school.  The persons involved were seen leaving in a dark colored newer Honda Civic with white plates.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police.

Middlesex-Unlawful Mischief Request for Information

