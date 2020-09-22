COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ANNOUNCES 2020 HEALTH AMBASSADORS FOR A READY TEXAS (HART)

AUSTIN- Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today announced he has named a new team of high school students as Health Ambassadors for a Ready Texas (HART). These young Texans will increase awareness of local foods and Texas agriculture using resources such as TDA’s Farm Fresh Initiative. Ambassadors will also promote school meals during National School Lunch Week, Farm to School Month and other exciting events throughout the year. They collaborate with school staff and TDA to drive engagement in these activities as well as creating their own plans to develop healthier campuses.

“I am proud of these students for stepping up and using their leadership skills to build a healthier future in the great state of Texas,” Commissioner Miller said. “The HART program is a great way for students to engage in good nutrition and encourage healthy eating in schools across the Lone Star State. Please join me in congratulating these rockstar students for their dedication in strengthening school nutrition programs statewide.”

The HART Initiative builds student engagement to increase participation in child nutrition programs. HART activities have now been adapted for COVID-19 and accommodate students in both remote and on-site learning environments. Engaging students in nutrition education continues to be a priority for Commissioner Miller and TDA during the pandemic. As HART participants fulfill their roles as ambassadors, they also provide insight to the agency about tactics to strengthen school nutrition and wellness programs statewide.

The ambassadors represent 23 high schools in regions across Texas and will serve as HART representatives during the 2020-2021 school year.

The following 17 Independent School Districts (ISDs) are represented: • Boerne ISD • Clint ISD • Crandall ISD • Denver City ISD • Elysian Fields ISD • Fort Bend ISD • Harmony ISD • Houston ISD • Laredo ISD • Lyle ISD • McAllen ISD • Robstown ISD • Sherman ISD • Smithville ISD • Texarkana ISD • United ISD • Vernon ISD

If you are interested in learning more about the HART Initiative, visit SquareMeals.org/HART or contact the HART Team at HART@TexasAgriculture.gov.

