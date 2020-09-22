Black & Veatch Advances into 2-3 Month FEL 2 Phase in Preparation for the FEED Study
This is an exciting step forward for NWABF and B&V on our SAF project. We firmly believe that B&V is the best EPC we could have selected for our important NWABF woody biomass to SAF project.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a definitive step forward to bringing its multi-billion-dollar Sustainable Aviation Fuel, (“SAF”), project to reality, Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, LLC, (‘NWABF”), is advancing into the FEL 2 Phase which precedes the project’s Front End Engineering and Design (“FEED”) study. These two critical Engineering phases will be performed by the Project’s EPC partner, Black & Veatch, (‘B&V”).
Earlier this year, NWABF announced its partnership with Black & Veatch, (“B&V”), the global engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) firm as its EPC of record for its Sustainable Aviation Fuel, (“SAF”), project. Since the announcement, B&V has been reviewing the SAF project to complete its planning.
B&V is initiating the start of the FEL 2 Phase of the project, followed by the FEED Study, prior to the Construction phase. During the FEED, B&V will assemble the technologies that process up to 3,000 bone dry tons/day, (“BDT”), of woody biomass into 60+ million gallons of SAF annually to satisfy the largest ever-to-date, SAF Fuel Offtake Agreement with Delta Airlines.
For SAF engineering and construction projects, the FEL 2 and FEED Phases advance a project to a level of detail that enables it to develop final acceptable +/- estimates to justify and validate costs, schedules and plant design that, enable the Developer to make critical decisions about proceeding with construction of the production facility.
“This is an exciting step forward for NWABF and B&V on our SAF project,” remarked Dave Smoot, Manager of NWABF. “We firmly believe that B&V is the best EPC we could have selected for our important NWABF woody biomass to SAF project. Having the agreement in place to move forward on the FEL 2 means that we can begin to allocate real financial and operational resources for the project, proceed immediately within a matter of 2-3 months to the FEED and eventually, to start producing and shipping SAF in the next 3-4 years.”
"We are excited to work with Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels throughout the entire project,” said Gary Martin, Associate Vice President, Black & Veatch. “As one of the most diversified contractors in the industry, Black & Veatch offers seamless integration of its project engineering, design, procurement, and construction teams, Black & Veatch is uniquely positioned to offer NWABF a thorough and comprehensive project approach on the sustainable aviation fuel project.”
