Black & Veatch Advances into 2-3 Month FEL 2 Phase in Preparation for the FEED Study

NWABF woody biomass sustainable aviation fuel Black & Veatch

NWABF EPC Black & Veatch Advances into FEL 2-3 Front-end Engineering and Design Stage

This is an exciting step forward for NWABF and B&V on our SAF project. We firmly believe that B&V is the best EPC we could have selected for our important NWABF woody biomass to SAF project.”
— Dave Smoot, Manager of NWABF
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a definitive step forward to bringing its multi-billion-dollar Sustainable Aviation Fuel, (“SAF”), project to reality, Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, LLC, (‘NWABF”), is advancing into the FEL 2 Phase which precedes the project’s Front End Engineering and Design (“FEED”) study. These two critical Engineering phases will be performed by the Project’s EPC partner, Black & Veatch, (‘B&V”).

Earlier this year, NWABF announced its partnership with Black & Veatch, (“B&V”), the global engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) firm as its EPC of record for its Sustainable Aviation Fuel, (“SAF”), project. Since the announcement, B&V has been reviewing the SAF project to complete its planning.

B&V is initiating the start of the FEL 2 Phase of the project, followed by the FEED Study, prior to the Construction phase. During the FEED, B&V will assemble the technologies that process up to 3,000 bone dry tons/day, (“BDT”), of woody biomass into 60+ million gallons of SAF annually to satisfy the largest ever-to-date, SAF Fuel Offtake Agreement with Delta Airlines.

For SAF engineering and construction projects, the FEL 2 and FEED Phases advance a project to a level of detail that enables it to develop final acceptable +/- estimates to justify and validate costs, schedules and plant design that, enable the Developer to make critical decisions about proceeding with construction of the production facility.

“This is an exciting step forward for NWABF and B&V on our SAF project,” remarked Dave Smoot, Manager of NWABF. “We firmly believe that B&V is the best EPC we could have selected for our important NWABF woody biomass to SAF project. Having the agreement in place to move forward on the FEL 2 means that we can begin to allocate real financial and operational resources for the project, proceed immediately within a matter of 2-3 months to the FEED and eventually, to start producing and shipping SAF in the next 3-4 years.”

"We are excited to work with Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels throughout the entire project,” said Gary Martin, Associate Vice President, Black & Veatch. “As one of the most diversified contractors in the industry, Black & Veatch offers seamless integration of its project engineering, design, procurement, and construction teams, Black & Veatch is uniquely positioned to offer NWABF a thorough and comprehensive project approach on the sustainable aviation fuel project.”

Learn more about Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels and their approach to SAF investment opportunities at https://www.nwabiofuels.com/.

David P. Smoot
Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, LLC
+1 602-753-8386
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Black & Veatch Advances into 2-3 Month FEL 2 Phase in Preparation for the FEED Study

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David P. Smoot
Northwest Advanced Bio-Fuels, LLC
+1 602-753-8386
Company/Organization
MINT Social
20715 N Pima Rd Suite Ste 108
Scottsdale, Arizona, 85255
United States
+1 480-818-6468
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Black & Veatch Advances into 2-3 Month FEL 2 Phase in Preparation for the FEED Study
Creativity While Deployed Leads to Launching Real American Heroes Coffee Company
Heropreneur Academy Founder offers Free Entrepreneurship Program for Veterans
View All Stories From This Author