September 22, 2020

Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive from San Antonio Captured

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Tyrell Ezekiel Darden, 20, was arrested Sept. 17 in Irving, Texas. Darden, of San Antonio, is affiliated with the Bloods gang. He was wanted for aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was not arrested as a result of a Crime Stoppers tip; therefore, no reward will be paid.

Working off investigative information received from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in San Antonio, members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, including Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents, located and arrested Darden at an apartment complex in Irving.

Darden had been wanted since early March, after authorities in Tarrant and Denton counties issued multiple warrants for his arrest for aggravated robbery. On June 13, authorities in Bexar County issued an additional arrest warrant for Darden for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. For more information, view his captured bulletin.

So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 10 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including nine gang members. In addition, $20,000 in rewards have been paid for tips that have yielded arrests.

