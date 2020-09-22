Secretary of State Releases Weekly Voter Participation Data for Nov. 3 General Election

Charleston, W.Va. — Today, on National Voter Registration Day, Secretary of State Mac Warner released a weekly update on statewide voter participation in the Nov. 3 General Election.

The update includes absentee voting data, including the number of absentee ballots requested by voters, and the number of West Virginia residents registered to vote in the upcoming election. Updates mid-week are available on the West Virginia Secretary of State social media platforms.

Data as of Sept. 22, 2020:

Total statewide absentee ballots requested: 79,140

Registered voters: 1,246,879

Voters may request a ballot online using the absentee ballot application portal, by printing and mailing an application from GoVoteWV.com or by calling or writing their county clerk to request an application form by mail. A directory of county clerks is located online at GoVoteWV.com, or voters may call 304-558-6000 for assistance.

County Clerks started mailing absentee ballots to voters who requested them on Friday, Sept. 18. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 28, and applications must be received by the county clerk by that date to be accepted.

Today, on National Voter Registration Day, Warner reminds West Virginians that Oct. 13 is the last day to register or update your registration to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election. Warner joins thousands of other election officials across the country to celebrate the civic holiday, which aims to help all eligible voters participate in our democracy. The nonpartisan day of action involves coordinated field, technology, and media efforts to register voters and raise awareness of state-specific registration policies, deadlines, and voting information. Learn more at nationalvoterregistrationday.org.

For more information on how to vote in the upcoming election, including how to register to vote or update your registration, visit GoVoteWV.com.