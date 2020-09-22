Teen Entreprenuers Launch New Line of Lounge Wear to Benefit No-Kill Animal Shelter
Teens, Nicole and Michelle Gonchar, announce their new line of loungewear with the specific mission to ensure no animals are mercifully euthanized.LONG GROVE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lounge Rain, Creator and CEO Nicole Gonchar, is offering up her super stylish, ready-to-wear lounge clothing for a good cause. Gonchar, 19 years old and a student at DePaul University in Chicago recognized the increased need for support of local no-kill animal shelters during the Pandemic. Gonchar, a known creative and animal lover was quick to act.
Gonchar implored, “I felt thought that I could be a force for good and use my clothing line as a vehicle to help those in need”. Gonchar launched her line during the pandemic as she knew it was the perfect time to stretch her entrepreneurial reach. Along with her sister, Michelle, these two innovative teens, single-handedly created a line of popular, millennial-obsessed pieces of loungewear that has been gaining popularity nationwide.
Gonchar has announced that she will be donating proceeds to, Orphans of the Storm, a Chicagoland based no-kill shelter. The mission of OOTS is, to take responsibility for each and every orphaned, abandoned, abused, or neglected dog and cat which reaches our doors; to take them in and shelter them; to provide the best medical and physical care possible for them; to nurture them back to health if need be; and finally to place them into warm, loving, adoptive homes where they can enjoy the lives they deserve.
Gonchar expressed, “I want to be a role model for other teenagers, and I want them to know there is more to their lives during the pandemic than video games and social media”. Gonchar continued, “We, as teenagers, can make a difference—it is possible”.
Gonchar, along with her sister Michelle, is currently curating custom dyed items for clients and hoping to donate thousands of dollars to Orphans of the Storm. “I have been an animal lover since I was a little girl”, Nicole states, “ And it truly devastates me that so many animals are euthanized daily because the shelters do not have enough funding”.
Their garments have found a following with the Z generation and the vibrant colors can be seen splashed on Instagram as well. Lounge Rain has recently opened a new Lounge Rain Etsy Shop that boasts their dedication to assisting the shelter in their mission to place every animal in a home.
Julie Lokun
Crown & Compass
+1 847-361-9518
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn