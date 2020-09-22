PERRY'S LAUNCHES STEAKHOUSE ONLINE MARKET
Famous Seven-Finger-High Pork Chop Now Available for Nationwide Shipping
We’ve received multiple requests from patrons who have moved away to areas without access to our restaurants, and have requested ways to enjoy our famous chop.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is proud to announce the launch of Perry’s Steakhouse Online Market, allowing individuals from across the United States to Chop Online®. Perry's Famous Pork Chop is now available to be delivered to your door nationwide, via online ordering at https://shop.perryssteakhouse.com. In addition, Perry’s is offering complimentary handling and insulated packaging on all orders.
— Chris Perry, president and owner of Perry’s Restaurants
“We’ve received multiple requests from patrons who have moved away to areas without access to our restaurants, and have requested ways to enjoy our famous chop,” states Chris Perry, president and owner of Perry’s Restaurants. “Now, we can give those and others exactly what they want by extending the Perry’s Rare and Well Done® experience into homes. As a bonus, individuals and companies can send the chop as a gift to anyone, anywhere in the U.S.”
An unexpected steakhouse specialty, Perry’s Famous Pork Chop is a mouth-watering chop measuring seven fingers high, just as the butchers would measure back in the day. Perry's signature sweet, smoky, sizzling chop is hand-selected, rubbed with proprietary seasoning and cured, then roasted on a rotisserie with pecan wood. To maintain the highest Perry's quality, our products are expertly butchered, dry-rubbed and smoked to perfection before being carefully flash frozen.
The Online Market offers a few different selections for orders. Patrons can order the seven-finger-high dinner-cut pork chop at one for $49, or two for $95; or, patrons can order the lunch-cut pork chop, which is approximately half the size of the seven-finger-high dinner-cut chop, at two chops for $49, or four for $95. All options for Perry’s patrons include free handling and insulated packaging.
To help ensure orders arrive in excellent condition, Perry’s pork chops ship fully cooked and frozen, with ice packs and separate steak butter container, in addition to thawing and heating instructions. Shipping options vary according to destination and some destinations may require 2-day air dependent upon season, length of transit, and in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic which has affected delivery to certain destinations. Express 2-day shipping is recommended for rural addresses to ensure the product arrives within the proper time frame and at proper temperature.
Patrons must order the chops online and choose their preferred shipping method, and all orders over $250 to a single address will receive complimentary shipping.
About Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has earned a faithful following by perfecting prime since 1979. Beginning as a small butcher shop, Perry’s has grown into a renowned group of award-winning restaurants featuring USDA Prime beef, tableside carvings, signature selections, flaming desserts and handcrafted cocktails at its Bar 79. Specializing in a Rare and Well Done® experience, Perry’s currently operates steakhouse locations in Chicago, Birmingham, Denver, Miami, Raleigh and across Texas and will open a second Chicagoland location in Schaumburg this fall. In addition, Perry’s operates its two original butcher shops, now known as Perry & Sons Market & Grille, and has introduced a new sister concept called CARVE American Grille in Austin TX. For more information and updates on Perry’s Steakhouse, please visit PerrysSteakhouse.com.
