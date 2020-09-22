The Orchard Point-Of-Care Testing Network—providing connectivity & management for POC testing, including COVID-19
Orchard Software announces the Orchard Point-Of-Care Testing Network to provide connectivity & management for point-of care testing, including COVID-19CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orchard Software announces the availability of the Orchard Point-Of-Care Testing Network to provide connectivity & management for point-of care testing, including COVID-19
Orchard Software is proud to announce the Orchard® Point-of-Care Testing Network™, designed to help businesses integrate and connect point-of-care testing across multiple locations. The subscription-based, SaaS solution will allow users to automate and manage point-of-care testing processes through device integration and system interfacing, enabling electronic test ordering and automated result reporting. This connectivity will allow for rapid communication of, and response to, point-of-care test results.
The Orchard Point-of-Care Testing Network (the “Network”) will be particularly beneficial for senior living facilities, helping them effectively manage their point-of-care testing by tracking devices and operators, managing orders and results, and enabling rapid test turnaround time. By providing top-level security, reliability, and system management, the Network’s SaaS model makes the system easy for businesses to implement and use. The Network can assist senior living facilities and other businesses that may require a CLIA certification by managing clinical questions and providing data mining and decision-support tools that compile and report required data. The Orchard® Point-of-Care Testing Network™ can also be used by other businesses to automate and manage point-of-care testing processes.
Specific to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Orchard Point-of-Care Testing Network will enable rapid disease reporting so that patients can receive timely diagnoses and treatment. Advanced decision-support rules route reflex testing based on various criteria, automatically send reflex test orders to reference labs based on CDC guidelines, and auto-verify results to speed delivery to various recipients, meeting various government reporting requirements. By streamlining COVID-19 result tracking, contact tracing and appropriate quarantining can be initiated to help mitigate disease spread.
“Orchard’s products continue to evolve to help solve the critical challenges facing providers who are caring for vulnerable populations, and to support the shifting healthcare environment. We understand the value of point-of-care testing and its role in patient care, and we are fully committed to helping our customers in integrate point-of-care testing across locations and facilities to strengthen their role in improving patient care and addressing the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Billie Whitehurst, Orchard’s CEO.
This exciting and timely offering builds upon Orchard’s more than 25 years of expertise in laboratory information system development, and its more recent endeavor collaborating with multiple universities across the U.S. to address the COVID-19 crisis. The Orchard Point-of-Care Testing Network is another example of how the company’s dedication to supporting its customers by addressing critical laboratory and healthcare industry problems sets Orchard apart as a leader in the healthcare industry.
About Orchard Software Corporation
Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of laboratory system solutions. Orchard’s products are installed in all sizes of multi-site and multi-specialty physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, and public health organizations. Orchard serves more than 1,800 laboratories across the country, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. For more information regarding Orchard Software Corporation, visit www.orchardsoft.com.
For further information regarding this release or Orchard Software, visit www.orchardsoft.com, or contact Steve Hurwitz at (800) 856-1948, or via email at shurwitz@orchardsoft.com.
