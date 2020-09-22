RETAINING WALL RELOCATION NEAR I-190 IN RAPID CITY

For Immediate Release: Monday. September 21, 2020 Contact: Jason Baker, 605.209.3388

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says a project to relocate a section of retaining wall at the intersection of North Street and 11th Street, near I-190 in Rapid City, will begin on Sept. 28, 2020.

Two-way traffic will be maintained through the work area. A section of the existing retaining wall is being relocated to provide better sight distance for southbound traffic at the intersection.

Once complete, the current 4-way stop configuration will be changed to a stop-controlled configuration on 11th Street only. Through traffic on North Street will no longer have a stop sign at the intersection.

The prime contractor on this $65,000 project is Tru-Form Construction, Inc. of Black Hawk. The overall completion date is Oct. 30, 2020.

Motorists should be prepared for suddenly slowing, stopped, and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

- 30 -