Task Force Listening Session on Environmental Justice on Sept. 29

The public is invited to share feedback for the Environmental Justice and Inclusion Subcommittee of the Andrea Harris Social, Economic, Environmental, and Health Equity Task Force during a public listening session on Tuesday, September 29 at 5 p.m. Task Force Chair NC Department of Administration Secretary Machelle Sanders will be joined by members of the subcommittee to hear comments on the draft goals which include:

dedicated Environmental Justice, Equity and Inclusion resources in key state agencies,

develop a framework to inventory the environmental impacts in aging public buildings and housing, and

evaluate needed changes to state law to better address environmental justice, equity and inclusion concerns.

“We recognize the need for legislative changes to adequately address environmental justice concerns, and the need for improved coordination efforts across state agencies to ensure communities of color are treated equitably,” said subcommittee Chair, DEQ Secretary Michael S. Regan. “Public input is important and subcommittee members want to hear directly from the people of North Carolina as we finalize these goals for the task force.”

Members of the public can sign up for a two-minute time slot to offer input on the subcommittee goals. Once individuals sign up, they will receive a link to log on and participate in the session. The listening session can also be streamed live on the NC Department of Administration’s YouTube channel.

North Carolinians can also make their voices heard by submitting written comments via this form.

Established under Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 143, the Task Force is comprised of five subcommittees targeting core areas including Access to Healthcare, Economic Opportunities and Business Development, Educational Opportunity, Environmental Justice and Inclusion, and Patient Engagement.

