OH&S Student Wins $2,500 Scholarship from ISEA
ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After an exhaustive review process, Charles Johnson, President of the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA), is proud to announce that Jordan Keelan, Occupational Safety and Health Management student at Grand Valley State University (GVSU)in Allendale, MI, is the winner of the 2020 Daniel K. Shipp Scholarship for $2,500. Keelen is an active member of GVSU’s chapter of the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) and a Dean’s List recipient.
Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Keelen has seen first-hand the importance of health and safety management across communities.
“The words ‘health’ and ‘safety’ have been discussed a lot during the pandemic, reminding me this field of study stretches beyond the classroom or the workplace,” said Keelen. “My future career is vital to a safe and healthy workplace and community, and my education could ultimately help save lives.”
ISEA instituted the Daniel K. Shipp Scholarship to encourage new generations to enter the Safety and Health profession, and to help defray educational costs to those pursuing this career path. It was created to recognize the contribution that Shipp has made to ISEA and the safety and health of American workers during his 25 years as President of ISEA.
“We congratulate Mr. Keelan and welcome him into the field of health of safety,” said Johnson. “Helping to ensure the safety and health of workers around the world is a top priority at ISEA. To do so, we need creative, bright new minds to join the industry and lead future generations for innovation and benchmark standards. We watch with anticipation to see the progress Mr. Keelan makes along with past award winners.”
Keelan joins an elite group of recipients in the three years of the scholarship. Past winners include Samantha Kusters studying aerospace engineering at the University of Florida, and Patrick DeIvernois studying Safety, Health, and Environmental Applied Sciences Major at Indiana University of Pennsylvania
The annual scholarship in the amount of $2,500 is open to all college undergraduate students enrolled in majors geared toward a career in safety and health (such as, but not limited to, Environmental Science, Fire Protection, Health Physics, Industrial Engineering, Nursing, Industrial Hygiene, Occupational Health & Safety), and who are currently registered as full-time students in North America. This scholarship is awarded based on academic and extra-curricular achievement and financial need, and the recipients are selected by an independent review panel unaffiliated with ISEA.
ABOUT ISEA
ISEA is the leading association for personal protective equipment and technologies that enable people to work in hazardous environments and an ANSI-accredited standard developing organization. The association works closely with manufacturers, test labs, subject matter experts, end-users, and government agencies in the standards development process. ISEA members—leaders in safety equipment manufacturing, testing, and application—are united in the goal of protecting workers worldwide. For more than 75 years, ISEA has set the standard for personal protective technologies, supporting the interests of its member companies who are united in the goal of protecting the health and safety of people worldwide.
ISEA is a recognized leader in the development of safety equipment standards, in the U.S. and around the world. It works with Congress and government agencies to consult with policymakers whose decisions affect the industry. It is a forum for information sharing and industry action, providing market insight and advocating for the use of personal safety equipment to keep workers safe.
Tanya Bronson
