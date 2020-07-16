Deadline Approaching: $2,500 Scholarship for Safety & Health Students

ISEA is encouraging undergraduate students nationwide who are pursuing a degree in health & safety to apply for the 2020 Daniel K. Shipp Scholarship for $2,500.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Safety Equipment Association ( ISEA ) is encouraging undergraduate students nationwide who are pursuing a degree in health and safety to apply for the 2020 Daniel K. Shipp Scholarship for $2,500. As the world continues to watch and feel the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), individuals are desperately needed on the frontlines and in research to combat COVID-19 and future pandemics. To encourage and reward passionate and dedicated individuals who enter the dynamic and ever-evolving field of health and safety, ISEA is helping to reduce education costs. The deadline to apply is August 8, 2020.“Helping to ensure the safety and health of workers around the world is a top priority at ISEA. To do so, we need creative, bright new minds to join the industry and lead the next generations for innovation and benchmark standards,” said Charles Johnson, ISEA President.ISEA instituted the Daniel K. Shipp Scholarship to encourage new generations to enter the Safety and Health profession, and to help defray educational costs to eligible candidates as they pursue a career in the field of environmental and occupational health and safety. It was created to recognize the contribution that Shipp has made to ISEA and the safety and health of American workers during his 25 years as President of ISEA.Samantha Kusters received the Shipp Scholarship in 2018 and went on to the dean’s list while excelling in the aerospace engineering program at the University of Florida.Kusters commented, “Because of my family's financial background, paying for education has always been a struggle. However, this scholarship helped take some of the financial burden off my family and me. I would like to thank the Daniel K. Shipp Scholarship Review Committee for all the time and effort they put into helping college students like me."In addition, there is a call for organizations to help match funds so that two or more deserving students receive a scholarship this year.The annual scholarship in the amount of $2,500 is open to all college undergraduate students enrolled in majors geared toward a career in safety and health (such as, but not limited to, Environmental Science, Fire Protection, Health Physics, Industrial Engineering, Nursing, Industrial Hygiene, Occupational Health & Safety), and who are currently registered as full-time students in North America. A full-time student is one who is carrying 12 credit hours per semester, trimester or quarter. Applicants must have at least one full year of study remaining in their degree program.This scholarship is awarded based on academic and extra-curricular achievement and financial need, and the recipients are selected by an independent review panel unaffiliated with ISEA. Interested applicants can review the criteria and download an application form at https://safetyequipment.org/resources/isea-scholarship-fund/daniel-k-shipp-scholarship/ or go to the ISEA website and click from the links below in the “Scholarship Resources” section. The completed application package must be submitted by 11:59 pm (EST), August 8, 2020, to DKS_Submission@veer90.com.ABOUT ISEAISEA is the leading association for personal protective equipment and technologies that enable people to work in hazardous environments, and an ANSI-accredited standard developing organization. The association works closely with manufacturers, test labs, subject matter experts, end-users and government agencies in the standards development process. ISEA members—leaders in safety equipment manufacturing, testing and application—are united in the goal of protecting workers worldwide. For more than 75 years, ISEA has set the standard for personal protective technologies, supporting the interests of its member companies who are united in the goal of protecting the health and safety of people worldwide.ISEA is a recognized leader in the development of safety equipment standards, in the U.S. and around the world. It works with Congress and government agencies to consult with policy makers whose decisions affect the industry. It is a forum for information sharing and industry action, providing market insight and advocating for the use of personal safety equipment to keep workers safe.

