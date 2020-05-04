The International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) Opens Applications for Annual $2,500 Scholarship

ISEA Offers Unique Opportunity to Bolster Future Health & Safety Workers

We have the continued safety of our workers worldwide dominant in goals. In that regard, we need creative, bright new minds to come and lead the next generations for innovation and benchmark standards” — Charles Johnson, current ISEA President

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Safety Equipment Association ( ISEA ), is proud to announce applications are now being accepted for the 2020 Daniel K. Shipp Scholarship for $2,500. As the world continues to watch and feels the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), individuals are desperately needed on the frontlines and in research to combat COVID-19 and future pandemics. To encourage and reward passionate and dedicated individuals who enter the dynamic and ever-evolving field of health and safety, ISEA is helping to reduce education costs. Applicants nationwide who are pursuing a degree in health and safety are encouraged to apply.In addition, there is a call for organizations to help match funds so that two or more deserving students receive a scholarship this year.“Our world, our communities are coming together to support each other,” said Craig Wallentine, Chairman, Board of Trustees for ISEA. “We have watched the courage and tireless dedication of fellow health and safety workers during this time, and we want to encourage and foster that dedication in future industry heroes.”ISEA instituted the Daniel K. Shipp Scholarship as a legacy program to encourage new generations to enter the Safety and Health profession and to help defray educational costs to eligible candidates as they pursue a career in the field of environmental and occupational health and safety. It was created to recognize the contribution that Shipp has made to ISEA and the safety and health of American workers during his 25 years as President of ISEA.“We at ISEA have the continued safety of our workers worldwide dominant in goals. In that regard, we need creative, bright new minds to come and lead the next generations for innovation and benchmark standards,” said Charles Johnson, current ISEA President.The annual scholarship in the amount of $2,500 is open to all college undergraduate students preferably enrolled in majors geared toward a career in safety and health, (such as, but not limited to, Environmental Science, Fire Protection, Health Physics, Industrial Engineering, Industrial Hygiene, Occupational Health & Safety) who are currently registered as full-time students in North America. A full-time student is one who is carrying 12 credit hours per semester, trimester, or quarter. Applicants must have at least one full year of study remaining in their degree program.This scholarship is awarded based on academic and extra-curricular achievement and financial need, and the recipients are selected by an independent review panel unaffiliated with ISEA. Interested applicants can review the criteria and download an application form at https://safetyequipment.org/resources/isea-scholarship-fund/daniel-k-shipp -scholarship/ or go to the ISEA website and click from the links below in the “Scholarship Resources” section. The completed application package must be submitted by 11:59 pm (EST), August 8, 2020, to DKS_Submission@veer90.com.ABOUT ISEAISEA is the leading association for personal protective equipment and technologies that enable people to work in hazardous environments and an ANSI-accredited standard developing organization. The association works closely with manufacturers, test labs, subject matter experts, end-users, and government agencies in the standards development process. ISEA members—leaders in safety equipment manufacturing, testing, and application—are united in the goal of protecting workers worldwide. For more than 75 years, ISEA has set the standard for personal protective technologies, supporting the interests of its member companies who are united in the goal of protecting the health and safety of people worldwide.ISEA is a recognized leader in the development of safety equipment standards, in the U.S. and around the world. It works with Congress and government agencies to consult with policymakers whose decisions affect the industry. It is a forum for information sharing and industry action, providing market insight and advocating for the use of personal safety equipment to keep workers safe.



