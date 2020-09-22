SCCG Management and Esanda Recruitment Partner for Online, Mobile, and Interactive Recruitment

Logo of Las Vegas based casino gaming consultancy, SCCG Management. Esanda Recruitment Logo

Stephen Crystal, Managing Partner, SCCG Management, and Dennis Van Maanen, Founder & CEO of Esanda Recruitment, Partner to bring Recruitment Strength to U.S.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, the managing partner of SCCG Management, announced today that their iGaming practice would be strengthened by the Esanda partnership, allowing an expanded marketing reach for Esanda and the addition of a strongly synergistic capability to SCCG’s gaming and iGaming offerings.

Crystal said of the Partnership, “Our team is in the market, every day, helping our partners and clients realize value from the new opportunities we create in sports wagering and iGaming. Our Partnership with a global recruitment leader like Esanda helps us bridge the gap between our clients vision for the future and realizing that vision through world-class talent.”

Dennis Van Maanen, Founder, and CEO of Esanda Recruitment, said, “Our passion for the industry drives us to remain a leading voice in iGaming recruitment. We work with a large network, across all market levels, to bring top talent to the global sportsbook and iGaming operators, software and payment processing providers and leading affiliate networks. Working with SCCG Management will help both of us support our candidates and clients and their partners with a wider market reach.”

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG specializes in investment in and developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.

Website: sccgmanagement.com

ABOUT ESANDA RECRUITMENT

Esanda is an established leader within the iGaming recruitment sector, offering a bespoke service tailored to your requirements. We take the consultative approach, adapting, and flexing to your needs.

Clients include sportsbook, iGaming, DFS,, social gaming, games, poker, payment suppliers, software vendors, and white label companies. Specializes in placing people within executive & senior management and all levels of IT, marketing, operations, product & project management, payments, finance, legal, and business development.

Website: esandrarecruitment.com

CONTACT

Dennis Van Maanen

Esanda Recruitment

Mobile: +1-646-670-2424

Email: dennis@esandarecruitment.com