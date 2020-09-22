Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
20A103983 DUI/ Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103983

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Andrew Collier                          

STATION:   VSP Williston                   

CONTACT#: 802-356-9658

 

DATE/TIME: 9/21/2020 2314 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 12 south bound

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Rory Regan                                                

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holyoke, MA

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 9/21/2020 at approximately 2309 hours Troopers from the Williston State

Police barracks were notified of a vehicle traveling north bound in the south

bound lanes on I89, in the area of exit 12. Chittenden County Sheriffs

Department units were able to stop the vehicle in a active construction zone on

I89 north of exit 12. Troopers screened the operator for impairment and

subsequently arrested the operator for suspicion of DUI.

 

The operator Rory Regan was cited into Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal

Division for DUI, Negligent Operation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2020   0815       

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED Detoxed - LOCATION: NWCC    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Andrew Collier

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Rd,

Williston, VT, 05495

802-878-7111

 

20A103983 DUI/ Negligent Operation

