20A103983 DUI/ Negligent Operation

CASE#: 20A103983

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Collier

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-356-9658

DATE/TIME: 9/21/2020 2314 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 12 south bound

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Rory Regan

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holyoke, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/21/2020 at approximately 2309 hours Troopers from the Williston State

Police barracks were notified of a vehicle traveling north bound in the south

bound lanes on I89, in the area of exit 12. Chittenden County Sheriffs

Department units were able to stop the vehicle in a active construction zone on

I89 north of exit 12. Troopers screened the operator for impairment and

subsequently arrested the operator for suspicion of DUI.

The operator Rory Regan was cited into Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal

Division for DUI, Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2020 0815

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED Detoxed - LOCATION: NWCC

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

Trooper Andrew Collier

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Rd,

Williston, VT, 05495

802-878-7111