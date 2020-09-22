20A103983 DUI/ Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103983
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Collier
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-356-9658
DATE/TIME: 9/21/2020 2314 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Exit 12 south bound
VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Rory Regan
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holyoke, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/21/2020 at approximately 2309 hours Troopers from the Williston State
Police barracks were notified of a vehicle traveling north bound in the south
bound lanes on I89, in the area of exit 12. Chittenden County Sheriffs
Department units were able to stop the vehicle in a active construction zone on
I89 north of exit 12. Troopers screened the operator for impairment and
subsequently arrested the operator for suspicion of DUI.
The operator Rory Regan was cited into Chittenden County Superior Court Criminal
Division for DUI, Negligent Operation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2020 0815
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED Detoxed - LOCATION: NWCC
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Andrew Collier
Vermont State Police
2777 St George Rd,
Williston, VT, 05495
802-878-7111