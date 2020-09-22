Westminster Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B104437

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 9/20/2020 at approximately 11:16 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Rocky Brogna

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 20, 2020 at approximately 11:26 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were advised of a family fight in the town of Putney. Over the next 24 hours an investigation revealed that Rocky Brogna assaulted an adult at a residence on Neumann Lane. Brogna was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Westminster barracks for processing. He was ordered to be held on $1,000 bail at Southern State Correction Facility and to appear in court on September 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2020 at 12:00 PM

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: see attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov