Westminster Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B104437
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 9/20/2020 at approximately 11:16 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Rocky Brogna
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 20, 2020 at approximately 11:26 PM, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks were advised of a family fight in the town of Putney. Over the next 24 hours an investigation revealed that Rocky Brogna assaulted an adult at a residence on Neumann Lane. Brogna was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Westminster barracks for processing. He was ordered to be held on $1,000 bail at Southern State Correction Facility and to appear in court on September 22, 2020 at 12:00 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2020 at 12:00 PM
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: see attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600
Austin.Soule@vermont.gov