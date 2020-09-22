Winners of the 4th Annual PEACE SONG AWARDS Announced in a Virtual Ceremony on the International Day of Peace
Steve Robertson and Karen Lorre co-hosted the 4th Annual Peace Song Awards on the International Day of Peace 2020
Singer-songwriter Patricia Bahia is the Grand Prize winner of the 4th Annual Peace Song Awards
Stewart Copeland, Dennis Kucinich, Tim Kring, Caroline Myss Ph.D., Ralph Simon and others join the Jury Panel in choosing inspiring messages of peace in music.
When the power of love overcomes the love of power the world will know peace.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 4th Annual Peace Song Awards (PSA) shared artist performances and announced this year’s winners from a wide variety of music genres in a Virtual Ceremony streamed on Facebook, Youtube, Vimeo and Alert the Globe. Viewers were encouraged to leave messages of peace online during the event, which was sponsored by Evolving Planet 7, Sangeeta Kaur and Trinh Hoang Hai who are founders of Empower With Art Productions.org, and Hope Olsen of Global Alliance Resources LLC.
— Jimi Hendrix
The Peace Song Awards were graciously hosted again by Karen Lorre and founder Steve Robertson. The show was produced by Alessandro Bordoni, Sangeeta Kaur, Steve Robertson and Christopher Ewing, who graciously provided the production studio space. Robertson is Founder and CEO of Evolving Planet 7 (EP7), a non-profit organization based in Los Angeles, CA; he founded EP7 for the global promotion and attainment of world peace through globally telecast concerts of sacred music from sacred sites.
“Music has the power to speak directly to the heart," Roberston said, adding "This was an extremely important year for peace in the Arts, given the COVID-19 worldwide issue and struggles for justice. Music, spoken word, videos and sound-healing music are both a creative outlet and a path to hope in uplifting the heart of humanity. It has been an honor to listen to all of the amazing contest submissions, thank you."
This year’s 4th Annual Peace Song Award winners are listed below, and each category includes both a Jury Panel selected winner, and a publicly-voted winner chosen from each category's PSA Facebook page.
NEW AGE MUSIC: The winner of the JURY VOTE is: Juliet Lyons, and her song “Shine.” The winner of the PUBLIC vote in the NEW AGE category is: Sharon Fendrich and her song “Song of the Dove.”
ACOUSTIC / CONTEMPORARY MUSIC: The winner of the JURY VOTE is: Joshua Moore and his song “Peace.” The PUBLIC Voting winner in the ACOUSTIC/ CONTEMPORARY category is: FLOW and their song “Promise.”
WORLD MUSIC: In a "tied" JURY VOTE, the winners are Patricia Bahia's “(Say Yes) World With A Little More Love” and Kimberly Haynes' song “Narrow Bridge.” The PUBLIC VOTING winner in the WORLD MUSIC category is: Mercy Ngozi Alu and her song “African Queen.”
FOLK / COUNTRY MUSIC: There was a tied JURY VOTE, and the winners are Bhakti House Band, “Stories (The Hero’s Journey)” and Nitanee Paris, Nancy Peacock, & Bill DiLuigi and their song “Love Will Find a Place to Be.” The PUBLIC VOTING winner in the FOLK MUSIC category is: Bhakti House Band, “Stories (The Hero’s Journey).”
CLASSICAL, OPERA, A CAPPELLA MUSIC: The winner of the JURY VOTE is: Matias Bacoñsky and his song “Immortal” and The PUBLIC VOTING winner in CLASSICAL, OPERA, A CAPPELLA MUSIC category is also Matias Bacoñsky and his song “Immortal.”
JAZZ MUSIC: The winner of the JURY VOTE is: Perpetual Motion, “Por Causa de Vocé.” The PUBLIC VOTING winner in the JAZZ category is: Darren English and his song “Requiem in Peace.”
HIP HOP / SPOKEN MUSIC: The winner of the JURY VOTE is: Bhakti House Band and their song “Roots of Revolution.” The PUBLIC VOTING winner in the HIP HOP category is: Merrill Collins featuring Austin Starchild for the song “Every Man, Woman and Child.”
SOUND-HEALING MUSIC: There was a tied JURY VOTE, and the winners are Ann Licater and her song “Ancestral Gathering” and Grayhawk's song “Ambient Meditation.” The PUBLIC VOTING winner in the SOUND HEALING is Shervin Boloorian and his song “The Medicine Song.”
ROCK / POP MUSIC: The winner of the JURY VOTE is: Patricia Bahia and her song “Every Heart One Love.” The PUBLIC VOTING winner in the ROCK / POP category is: Bhakti House Band and their song “Raise Your Words” (Universal Shanti Prayer of Peace).
MUSIC VIDEO: There was a tied JURY VOTE, and the winners are: Shervin Boloorian, “Returning Back Home” and Grayhawk – featuring Queen Ofir – Andreea Petcu and the song “Peace Prayer.” The PUBLIC VOTING winner in the MUSIC VIDEO category is: Shervin Boloorian's “Returning Back Home.”
SOCIAL MEDIA: This year's overall SOCIAL MEDIA winner with most “LIKES” is: Sharon Fendrich and her song “Song of the Dove.” The SOCIAL MEDIA winner with the most “REACH” is SEAY and her song “Heaven’s Gate.”
OVERALL GRAND PRIZE WINNER of the 4th Annual Peace Song Awards is: PATRICIA BAHIA.
Commenting on her three awards, LA-based singer-songwriter Patricia Bahia, who also performed on the PSA's Virtual Ceremony, said “Thank you for these incredible awards, I offer my gratitude to everyone at the Peace Song Awards for their dedication to promoting peace through the universal language of music. Since I wrote my first song after a cancer diagnosis 16 years ago, I have been on a mission to spread love, healing, joy and peace through the power of words and music. I never imagined that I would be a Grand Prize winner, and I am deeply honored. I want to thank my wonderful co-writers Diana Rose Dawson, Ryan Hiraoka and Kristin Lagasse, and my producer Duddy Brown for making and recording these songs with me.”
Winners are invited to access a suite of valuable prizes contributed by industry professionals and companies. The Grand Prize Winner, Bahia, receives a Producing/Recording session with 5-Time Grammy Winning music engineer Alfonso Rodenas producer (valued at $15,000 USD), and a song mastering session with Stefan Heger (Valued at $2,000 each) in addition to an interview on Soul Traveller Radio and other prizes. The prizing details are explained in detail here: https://peacesongawards.org/what-can-i-win/
In closing, Robertson states, "Each person who created and submitted a song, a sound-healing, spoken word poetry or music video, is a winner...they’ve helped to uplift all of us with an intent to heal and bring peace to our world at this crucial time.”
To enter the 5th Annual Peace Song Awards, visit the official website entry page: https://peacesongawards.org/enter-your-song/
